Hayling Youth Blue lifted the under-14 Stuart Madigan Cup after a 3-0 victory over Cowplain Youth.

On target was player of the match Zachary Pollard (2) and Harvey Starr.

Hayling Youth White were also triumphant, winning the under-15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup.

Goals from Charlie Tuppen (2) and Jack Carpenter gave White a 3-1 victory over Bedhampton Youth Blazers, with Hayling’s Gerrard Hobbs the player of the match.

Dylan Wilson scored twice as Pickwick Youth Tigers defeated Paulsgrove Athletic 6-2 to lift the under-16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup.

Isaac Abiodun-Olaye, Louie Hansler, Oliver Holt and Ali Kadhim were also on target with Tobias Bailey and Luca Ionita replying.

Hayling's Gerrard Hobbs was player of the match in the under-15 Campbell McFaul Invitation Cup final Picture: Nathan Lipsham

Hayling Youth White after winning the under-15 Campbell McFaul Invitation Cup Picture: Nathan Lipsham

Hayling Youth Blue with the under-14 Stuart Madigan Invitation Cup Picture: Nathan Lipsham