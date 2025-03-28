Hayling Youth Blue lifted the under-14 Stuart Madigan Cup after a 3-0 victory over Cowplain Youth.
On target was player of the match Zachary Pollard (2) and Harvey Starr.
Hayling Youth White were also triumphant, winning the under-15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup.
Goals from Charlie Tuppen (2) and Jack Carpenter gave White a 3-1 victory over Bedhampton Youth Blazers, with Hayling’s Gerrard Hobbs the player of the match.
Dylan Wilson scored twice as Pickwick Youth Tigers defeated Paulsgrove Athletic 6-2 to lift the under-16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup.
Isaac Abiodun-Olaye, Louie Hansler, Oliver Holt and Ali Kadhim were also on target with Tobias Bailey and Luca Ionita replying.
