Michael Granger was on target for Harvest in their 6-0 win at Michelmersh & Timsbury Picture: Chris Moorhouse (230220-22)

Harris’ side only have four league games remaining in Division 1 South East of the Hampshire Premier League.

That’s more than some clubs in the other HPL second tier, Division 1 North, where Andover New Street Swifts clinched the title at the weekend with one game left to play.

Clubs in Harvest’s division play 18 league games, while clubs in the North division play four games fewer.

Harris said: ‘It’s not right only having four league games left by early February.

‘Everyone I’ve spoken to, no-one can see why our level was split into two divisions. We should have been in one division.

‘I’m already looking for friendlies now.

‘Saturday afternoons in February and March should be for football, not for going shopping in Ikea! ’

As a result, Harris said he supports a league proposal for a cup tournament featuring the South East and North division clubs. Though nothing official has been agreed, clubs have been canvassed for their views.

Prior to that, Harvest have some big league games as they chase a top two finish.

Next Saturday they travel to Whiteley Wanderers and, on February 26, face Upham.

Harvest are third after thrashing Michelmersh & Timsbury 6-0 away at the weekend with goals from Michael Granger (2), Louis Hounvio (2), Jay Kane and sub Logan Vickers.

Playing against the side they hammered 11-0 on the opening day of the season, the game was won inside the opening 25 minutes with Harvest 3-0 up.

They remain two points behind second-placed Upham, who ended leaders QK Southampton’s unbeaten record. Whiteley, 11-0 winners at Clarendon helped by four goals from Charlie Taylor and a Lewis Philpott hat-trick, are four points behind third-placed Harvest but have two games in hand.