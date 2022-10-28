After losing an early 2-0 lead, they eventually defeated AC Copnor Reserves 4-2 to record their fourth straight league victory.

Saturn got off to a flying start and took the lead after 23 seconds via an own goal.

Lewes Hahn-Griffiths made it 2-0 with a header after 20 minutes with Copnor pulling a goal back just before half-time through Tom Andrews.

Bulldog (blue) v Portsmouth Parks. Picture: Mike Cooter

After the restart, a controversial penalty was given and Andrews stepped up to level.

Royale stepped up a gear, though, and Kyle Ward restored their lead on the hour mark before netting again with five minutes remaining.

Soberton United and Havant Town are both three points behind Saturn.

Two goals from Ben Siddle were enough to see Havant gain a 2-1 victory over AFC Fairfields, while Soberton defeated ACFC 4-2 with Andy Easton, Chris Horne, Sonny Locke and an own goal on target.

Cross Keys are still 100 per cent in Division 4 after coming from behind to beat Padnell Rovers 4-1.

Louis Smith put Rovers in front but debutant Craig Mansbridge levelled and Stuart Mitchell headed in from a corner. A Dale Marsh brace sealed Keys’ third successive league win.

Jubilee are second after a 6-3 victory over Al's Bar thanks to goals from Luke James (2), Charlie Cooper, Harvey Hughes, Hayden Toms and Harry Mack. Harry Davis, Aaron Drzystek and David Newcombe replied.

AFC Bedhampton Village Reserves leapfrogged opponents Fleur De Lys with a 4-2 victory with Harry Beck, Jake Hughes, Benjamin Jones and Rory O'Malley netting. Jack Lawton and George Kellow replied in a game well refereed by Sam Wright.

There were only three games in Division 5, but 31 goals were scored.

There were two 8-3 wins, one for AFC Prospect Farm Rangers and one for Fort Cumberland.

Andy Bellinger struck five times for Rangers against Freehouse Reserves B with Lee Callaghan, Tom Cross and Harry Regan also scoring.

Max Brans led Cumberland’s spree against Hatton Rovers with Charlie Bell, Max Clapp, Luke Savory and Leon Warwood completing the rout.

Elsewhere, AFC Farlington came from 2-3 down at the interval to beat Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves 6-3. Chad Cadman (2), Peter Snaith (2), Clayton Saunders and Alfie Warren netted for the winners.

There were four goals for Keenan Smith in Division 7 as Farlington Rovers trounced Gosham Rangers Reserves 6-0 Aaron N, wman and Fahren Smith also netting.

Matt West led the Co-op Dragons spree as they thrashed King George Rovers 12-0. Tomos Drum, Joe Cartwright and Brad Johnson all scored twice with Arron Fitzpatrick, Will Abrahart and Shaun Carter completing the romp.

Second-placed Portsmouth Parks were 2-0 up against Bulldog at half-time with goals from Jack Batchelor and Kray Kimpton.

Bulldog had plenty of chances in the second half but found Parks keeper Marcus Outen in outstanding form.