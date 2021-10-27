Scoreline 'flatters' AFC Stoneham after Baffins Milton Rovers are handed first Wessex League Premier Division away defeat this season

Baffins Milton Rovers boss Shaun Wilkinson. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 130721-48)

Charlie Williamson's calamitous first half own-goal and efforts from Callum Laycock and Jim Orvis after the restart fired AFC Stoneham to a 3-0 home victory over Wilkinson's men.

But the Baffins boss does not believe the final scoreline represented a true reflection of how things panned out on the night.

Wilkinson was not overly critical of his side's performance at Stoneham - more frustrated with how they performed in both boxes against seasoned opponents.

He said: ‘We actually played alright. For the first 40 minutes we absolutely battered them and camped them in their own half.

‘Over the course of the game we must have had about 15 corners, probably got into dangerous areas about 10 times, but it was one of them games where we probably had 70-30 (per cent) possession but entries into their box - I think their centre-halves slept in a freezer last night - they’d have had that bigger headache as they headed everything.

‘We’re a good footballing side but possession doesn’t win you games. It was just one of those nights where we needed to score when we were on top, if we’d have got an early goal, I think it would have been a different evening.’

Williamson headed past his own goalkeeper, Konrad Szymaniak, on 34 minutes to gift Stoneham a half-time advantage.

Former US Portsmouth and AFC Portchester striker Laycock netted against Pompey-based Baffins on 68 minutes to before Orvis compounded a miserable evening for the visitors five minutes later.