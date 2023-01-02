Second-placed Horndean’s stats better than many non-league table-toppers in 2022/23

Sam Hookey, left, returns to the Horndean squad against Hamble on Tuesday. Picture: Keith Woodland

They entered it boasting the joint second-best goal difference in those leagues.

And Michael Birmingham’s men also entered it with a better points-per-game record than 10 of the teams who topped those tables going into a new year.

But they also entered it second in the Wessex League Premier Division table, doing their best to stay in touch with unbeaten table-toppers AFC Portchester.

It is Horndean’s remarkably bad luck not to be top of the table after winning 14 of their opening 17 league fixtures – a better points-per-game record than last season’s champions Hamworthy boasted at the same stage of the campaign.

Only seven clubs at step 5 level could better Horndean’s 2.58 points-per-game average up to December 31.

Five of them were Ascot (Combined Counties League North leaders, 2.706), Erith & Belvedere (Southern Counties East Premier leaders, 2.65), Enfield (Essex Senior League leaders, 2.64), Rugby Town (United Counties League South leaders, 2.61) and Loughborough Students (United Counties League North leaders, 2.6).

Unbeaten Reading City, second in the Combined Counties North, were averaging 2.62 points per game.

Topping the lot, though, were Portchester, averaging 2.78 after 17 wins and two draws at the halfway stage of their Wessex fixtures.

Horndean’s goal difference of plus 43 is beaten only by Portchester’s plus 44, with Bridgwater Town (Western League) and Loughborough Students also on plus 43.

Deans keeper Cameron Scott has only conceded nine goals in his side’s 17 league fixtures so far, with only Portchester - in a 2-2 draw - scoring more than once in a game against them.

That gives Horndean an average of just 0.47 goals against per game, a record beaten only by Western Leaguers Cribbs.

Cribbs, managed by former Alresford boss Rich Luffman, have only conceded eight times in 21 league fixtures (0.38 average). The Cribb team includes Sonny Harnett-Balkwill, formerly of Hawks, US Portsmouth and Moneyfields.

Anstey Nomads, from the UCL North, have conceded eight goals, but from two fewer games than Horndean have played - giving them an average of 0.53.

Jersey Bulls, from the Combined Counties South, have let in nine goals, the same as Horndean, but from two fewer games - the Bulls are averaging 0.6.

Having not played since beating Moneyfields 2-1 on December 16, Horndean return to action on Tuesday, hosting Hamble Club.

It is the start of a hectic January, featuring seven Wessex fixtures - including PO derbies against Baffins and Fareham Town and a mouthwatering home midweek clash with third-placed Stoneham (at present just two points behind the Deans having played a game more).

The Deans have also got to squeeze in a delayed Portsmouth Senior Cup tie against US Portsmouth Reserves by the end of the month.

Portchester and Horndean are both aiming to become the first PO postcode Wessex League winners since Gosport Borough in 2006/07.

The only other PO postcode Wessex champions were Havant Town, back in the early 1990s.

‘Fair play to Portchester,’ said Birmingham. ‘If it can’t be Horndean, I’d love a PO postcode club to win the league.

‘It’s been a long time, though you’ve had some great sides like Poole Town, Winchester, Sholing.’

The Wessex champions are automatically promoted to the Southern League, with the runners-up going into a play-off against a step 4 side to see who plays at that level in 2023/24.

Midfielder Sam Hookey returns to the squad against Hamble, having missed the win against Moneys at Westleigh Park through illness.

‘Sam could have featured,’ said Birmingham, who was also absent through sickness. ‘But he said he didn’t want to play and the others to carry him - that’s the sort of character he is.’

In Hookey’s absence, Deans recalled Connor Duffin for his first start since suffering a knee injury in the 4-1 win at Hamble in October.