Brad Hartill (blue/white) was on target for AC Copnor in their Portsmouth Sunday League Challenge Cup draw with Wicor Mill. Copnor progressed 5-4 on spot-kicks. Picture: Keith Woodland

In one of only two league games played on Challenge Cup weekend, Prince of Wales drew 5-5 with second-placed Cross Keys Athletic in Division 4 - eight of the goals coming in a thrilling second period.

Prince took the lead through Whitwick before Serrani converted a penalty leveller.

Serrani put Keys ahead after 10 minutes of the restart but Glyn Cooper equalised. Keys regained the lead, Stuart Mitchell scoring at the back post, but Whitwick’s second made it 3-3.

Serrani and Whitwick both completed their hat-tricks before Keys once more took the lead, Johnny White scoring after a one on one with the keeper.

But with five minutes remaining, after relentless Prince of Wales pressure, Ryan Hughes ensured honours were shared with the 10th goal of the game.

In the Challenge Cup, which every City of Portsmouth Sunday League side enters, there was an upset when Division 6 Freehouse B knocked out two tiers higher Bedhampton 4-3. Freehouse netted through Ben Pascoe, Pete Jones, Gulisan Karapinar and Matt Bonken.

Highest scorers were Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves who hammered AFC Portchester 17-3. George Pettit led the rout with a double hat-trick followed by Finn McGovern (4), Travis Jay Layton (2), Kai Swanson, Billy Willcox, Tommy Willcox, Jake Agnew and Taylor Carrick.

Harry Hatherley hit a hat-trick as Southletico defeated Wicor Mill Royals 3-0.

Before the game there was a minute’s silence in memory of Julie Reed, the mother of Southletico keeper Sam Ranson.

Ranson then went on to keep his second clean sheet of the season.

Ryan Graham belted four goals as AFC Lakeside hammered two divisions lower AFC Fairfields Reserves 14-0. Dec Horn, Charlie Ruffle and Connor Jepson all netted twice with Michael Cushway, Tom Andrews and Brad Gill also on target against a Fairfields side who never gave up.

Ben Rowley struck three times as Division 3 outfit Bransbury Wanderers thrashed three tiers lower King George Rovers 10-0. Lewis Garfoot, Elliot Harkness, Kearon Hood, Jordon Dearing, Reece Baldock, Charlie Collins and Ben Blaker also netted.

Division 2 leaders Southsea United were pushed all the way for their 3-1 victory by Division 6 high-fliers Hatton Rovers.

Hatton were the better side at times but lost to goals from Jordan Camburn, Scott Clements and Aaron Behan, Edward Sturgess replying.

Spartan Athletic, yet to win a Division 6 game this season, gave three tiers higher North End Lions a bit of a scare before losing 2-0 to goals from Dave Chester and Adam Donnelly.

A Leon Bent double couldn't prevent AFC Prospect Farm Rangers losing 4-2 to Shepherds Crook, who netted through Josh Bai​ley (2), Tilden Owens and Kyle Sargeant.

Sam Rutter and Louis White both struck twice as Cross Keys won 5-1 at Fratton Trades Reserves. Sam Moss was also on target with Ben Findlay replying.

Cameron Brown’s brace helped The Falcon beat AC 5-2. Finlay Couzens, Harry Spanner and Luke Millard also scored with Zack Matthews twice replying.

Joe Boxall netted twice as AFC Tamworth won 5-3 against Shelford Rovers. Jamal Welch, Loz Whittle and Jack Holloway netted with Kyle Ward and Callum Vaux replying.

Old Boys Athletic drubbed Freehouse A 6-2 with goals from Connor Jeffrey (2), Matthew Cooper (2), Lee Bedden and Stuart Boyes. Jason Shrewsbury and Will Connole replied.

AC Copnor progressed 5-4 on penalties against Wicor Mill Royals after a 3-3 draw. Brad Hartill, Dan Hayter and Mohammed Uddin netted for AC with Jay Eames (2) and Elliott Roberts hitting back for Royals.