Shaun Wilkinson offers assessment of below-par Baffins Milton Rovers' efforts in Horndean defeat
Shaun Wilkinson was bitterly disappointed with Baffins Milton Rovers' lacklustre showing as they slipped to a first Wessex League Premier Division defeat of the season against rivals Horndean.
Yet, despite the 3-1 final scoreline at the PMC Stadium, the Baffins boss was left to rue the failure to award his team a ‘stonewall’ penalty to potentially snatched a draw.
Wilkinson had no complaints as his men saw their unbeaten league record ended in their 10th game of the campaign.
The Baffins boss conceded his side 'weren't very good' on the day and were defeated by the better Horndean side.
Although Wilkinson was left to rue his side not being awarded a penalty for what he deemed a foul on front man Alex Przespolewski in the Horndean area late on with the score at 2-1.
He said: ‘We brought on Rudi (Blankson) and he’s brought us back in it sort of against the run of play.
‘We got our goal back and then we were on the ascendancy. There was an absolute stonewall penalty on Alex Przespolewski, he’s about to head it in, he’s been rugby tackled and the referee waves play.
‘Listen, I’m not here screaming we’ve been robbed or this and that, on the day Horndean deserved it but we could have nicked a draw if we’d have had a bit of luck.’
Substitute Rudi Blankson struck on 76 minutes to make it 2-1 after Connor Duffin’s double for the Deans either side of the break.
But any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Ben Anderson struck in second half stoppage-time. And Wilkinson was at a loss to figuring out why his served up such a below-par display in front of 484 fans at the PMC Stadium.
He said: ‘As a whole, we weren’t very good. The lads were up for it before the game and in the warm-up - the Moneyfields game was a pretty similar occasion with the same sort of crowd - I’d probably give credit to Horndean, they’re so disciplined, so organised - they don’t break their lines or shape and they’re well drilled.
‘Sometimes you hold your hands up and say you’ve been beaten by the better side on the day, they were at it more than we were, that was the difference.’