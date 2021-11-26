Co-Op Dragons (yellow/black) score against AFC Eastney. Picture: Kevin Shipp

It was Pelham’s second loss to a Freehouse side in eight days, after the previous weekend’s 4-1 Adelaide Cup exit against Freehouse A.

Early pressure paid off when captain Ben Pascoe put Freehouse B ahead with a fierce shot on 20 minutes.

Pelham, against the run of play, levelled with a sumptuous lob before debutant Ross Phelps restored Freehouse’s lead just before half-time - a delightful half volley lob.

Co-Op Dragons (yellow/black) v AFC Eastney. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Referee David Johnston was left with little choice but to brandish some yellow cards after the restart. And from one of those challenges, Shaw’s 58th minute free-kick from inside his own half somehow managed to end up crossing the line.

A scramble inside the Pelham box led to Freehouse midfielder Gulusan Karapinar bundling the ball over the line with 15 minutes left.

A late injury to another midfielder, Oguz Caliskan, forced Freehouse to reshuffle. But moving left back Gav Jones into central midfield left the side exposed at the back, enabling Pelham to grab another consolation.

King George Rovers shipped double figures for the sixth time in their last seven league and cup fixtures.

Rock bottom of the division, Rovers crashed 16-1 to AFC Prospect Farm Rangers - their heaviest defeat of the campaign.

Leon Porter led the spree with a nap hand with further goals arriving from Lee Callaghan (4), Harry Regan (3), Blake Bicknell, John Wake, Jono Collington and Joe Bielecki.

A young Rovers side never gave up and were rewarded with a Louie Cawley consolation.

The only time Rovers have not conceded double figures in their last seven games was in a 6-1 loss to second-from-bottom Spartan.

At the other end of the table, leaders Hatton Rovers remain on maximum points at the top after their 5-0 victory over Spartan.

Harry Knight (2), Jordan Donovan, Mark Chukwuma and Mark Desi gave Hatton their seventh successive league win.

AFC Eastney Reserves also remain 100 per cent after a 3-0 success against Milton Park Rangers. Goals from Louis Stothard, Dan Langley and Tyler Braddock stretched their winning start to six matches.

Mason Hayward struck twice for Padnell Rovers in their 2-2 draw with Horndean United, who replied through a Toby Farrier brace.

Top scorer Will Connole was again on target as Freehouse A extended their 100 per cent record in Division 5.

He now has 19 goals in eight appearances in 2021/22 after a brace in a 6-3 victory over AC. Frank Gofton, Andrew Oliver, Jason Shrewsbury and Chris Thompson also netted with Kyle Close, Zack Matthews and Milad Hashemi replying.

Joe Boxall struck four times as second-placed AFC Tamworth defeated AFC Fairfields 6-3. Jack Burton and Connor Bevan also scored with Sam Long (2) and Daniel Fry-Sperring replying.

Third-placed Horndean Hawks lost ground on the top two after a 3-3 draw with Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves.

Wanderers led 3-1 at the interval thanks to goals from George Pettitt, Sam Jones and Sam Ollie. But with no subs, tiredness took its toll and they were pegged back by Oliver McCormack (2) and Sam Bruce.

FC Fenix won 3-2 at Saturn Royale with goals from Alastair Cox, Gregory Crowe and Ash Sills. Kyle Ward and Chris Welburn replied.