The latest Championship transfer news and headlines from Portsmouth’s 2024/25 league rivals

After England’s second consecutive defeat in a European Championships final, football fans are now swiftly turning their attention back to club football, and Portsmouth supporters in particular are counting down the days before their return to the second-tier after more than a decade's absence.

So far the Blues have strengthened their squad with moves for Jordan Williams, Jordan Archer, Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann and Sam Silvera as they aim to bolster their team for next season’s challenge. In recent weeks things have gone slightly more quiet on the transfer front, but sporting director Rich Hughes has assured The News recently that ‘everything is progressing nicely’ in terms of more arrivals in a clear message that more deals are on the way at Fratton Park.

In the meantime, and with just over three weeks remaining until the start of the new season, we take a look at all the key transfer headlines from Portsmouth’s 2024/25 Championship rivals.

Sheffield United and Coventry battle to land goalkeeper

Sheffield United and Coventry City have both set their sights on Plymouth Argyle shot-stopper Michael Cooper, according to reports from the Sheffield Star.

Cooper has been Plymouth’ first choice goalkeeper since 2020 and has racked up 151 league appearances over the course of his career at Home Park. The 24-year-old was notably in the League One Team of the Season in two consecutive seasons before winning promotion to the Championship in 2023.

Cooper is highly rated by new Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney, who insists that the player is a part of his long-term plans. However, the youngsters contract in Devon is due to expire next summer and in recent times he has turned down an offer to extend his stay at the club.

This uncertainty has prompted interest from the Blades and the Sky Blues who are both targeting promotion to the Premier League this season. As it stands, the two Championship clubs are the main contenders to sign Cooper this summer, but reports from the Star also add that Premier League side Crystal Palace could enter the race for Cooper if Sam Johnstone leaves Selhurst Park this summer.

As it stands, ex-Blade Dean Henderson is the first choice goalkeeper for the Eagles and Johnstone is looking for clarity over how much game time he will receive next season before making a decision over his future.

Former Huddersfield Town man leaves West Brom

Former Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest defender Michael Hefele has confirmed that he will be leaving his role as first team assistant coach at West Brom after an 18-month stint in the West Midlands. Hefele helped steer the Baggies to the Championship play-offs last term before falling short in the semi-final against Southampton.

A statement issued by West Brom reads: “Albion can confirm first-team assistant coach Michael Hefele has today departed the club to pursue a new challenge overseas

“The former Huddersfield Town man joined Carlos Corberan’s backroom staff in December 2022. The club thanks ‘Hef’ for his services to Albion and wishes him well in his future career.”