Pompey drew 1-1 away at Shrewsbury Town this weekend and are now six points off the play-offs with four games left of the season to play. John Mousinho’s side fell behind against the Shrews early in the second-half after Rob Street’s goal.

However, they equalised eight minutes from time through midfielder Marlon Pack. The hosts were then reduced to 10 men a few minutes later when defender Tom Flanagan was sent off.

Pompey weren’t able to find an equaliser in the end and were forced to settle for their 16th draw of the campaign so far. They had 64% possession in the game but could only muster two shots on target.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill, who had a spell in the dugout at Fratton Park back in the 2010/11 season, was delighted with the result and said, as per the Shropshire Star: “It was an incredible effort by the boys. We had 10 fit senior players going into today, and the 11th one Tom Flanagan should never have played today. Huge credit to Tom, and huge credit to the lads really.

“I thought they were incredible as it is easy to give up before the game when you look, and no disrespect to the young boys, but I thought they were brilliant to a man today.”

Cotterill was also full of praise for their goal scorer Street: “Brilliant for him. He has lost his grandad in the last couple of weeks who has had a massive impact on his life. he took him to games when he was a kid.

“He has had quite a bad upset there really and everyone is so pleased for him in the dressing room. I had a grandad I adored, so I have huge sympathy for him. He is just a top top boy.”