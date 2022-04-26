Silverware up for grabs as Gosport Borough bid to make up for missed play-off finish with Portsmouth Senior Cup glory

Captain Mike Carter is unavailable for Gosport's Portsmouth Senior Cup final clash with Moneyfields Picture: Tom Phillips

Boro take on two-divisions lower Wessex League Premier side Moneyfields in the Portsmouth Senior Cup final at Baffin Milton Rovers FC's PMC Stadium tomorrow night (7:45pm).

Shaun Gale's side brought the curtain down on their league campaign with a 2-1 triumph at Yate Town on Saturday but ended up in ninth position in the final standings - falling short of the top-five play-off finish the club had targeted.

Admittedly, the Portsmouth Senior Cup is sure to have been low on Gosport's list of priorities throughout the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Gale says now his troops find themselves in the final they will be going all out to lift some silverware in what will be the club's last act in the 2021-22 season.

The Boro boss said: ‘You want to win, ultimately you want to win it, that's our goal.

‘We're going to be missing two senior players - Mike Carter is away on holiday which was already pre-booked - Matt Casey is not available but he's trying to change that through work. Rory Williams and Elliott Wheeler came off injured (at Yate Town), Ryan Woodford was obviously ill.

‘But I've got some really good under-23s so it could be an opportunity to look at them. We will be young, but it's a competition we want to win.’

Gosport have beaten Hampshire Premier League Paulsgrove, along with Wessex League pair US Portsmouth and Petersfield Town to reach the competition's final.