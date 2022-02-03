AC FC (blue/yellow) v Fratton Trades A. Picture by Kevin Shipp

After back-to-back cup defeats - including a 9-3 loss to club rivals Freehouse A - the B team claimed a 6-1 victory in their first Division 6 fixture since early December.

Freehouse took the lead via a half volley from outside the box from central midfielder Oguz Caliskan.

It didn’t take too long before Freehouse extended their lead with a delightful delivery from Alfie Fisher finding Luke Hobby unmarked at the back post to head home through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AC FC (blue/yellow) v Fratton Trades A. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Fisher provided another assist when, after a corner had only been half cleared, he whipped the ball back in for Craig Shaw to slam home from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

Pelham were by no means mere spectators during the first half; they too had plenty of chances and caused Freehouse plenty of problems.

They would have felt hard done by to not be going in possibly level at the break, had it not been for an incredible man of the match performance from Freehouse keeper Phil Read who produced a string of fine saves including an amazing double save from point blank range.

Pelham reduced the arrears early in the second half through Alfie Robinson and for long periods they were causing all the problems playing some nice intricate football. Once again, Read was called into action on numerous occasions.

AC FC (blue/yellow) v Fratton Trades A. Picture by Kevin Shipp

However, it was Freehouse that found the next goal; following a foul just outside the right hand side of the Pelham penalty area , a great delivery from Caliskan was converted by striker Ross Phelps.

Pascoe then came on to net twice, taking his seasonal tally to 17 goals in 13 appearances - seven of which came in one game, the 26-0 hammering of King George Rovers.

AFC Eastney maintained their position at the top of the basement division with a 7-3 victory over AFC Prospect Farm Rangers.

Bailey Williams and Jonty Pearson both netted twice with Dan Langley, Jack Goodman and Billy Tee also on target.

AC FC (blue/yellow) v Fratton Trades A. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Level on points with Eastney at the top are Hatton Rovers, who boosted their goal difference with a 13-1 thrashing of King George Rovers.

Rovers actually took the lead through Reece Cawley, but it wasn't long before Hatton took control through Harry Knight (4), Lewis Sell (3), Liam Karim (3), Chuks Mark (2) and Richie Bennett.

Padnell Rovers are just two points behind the top two, having played more games, after a 7-2 win against Horndean Reserves. On target were Jordan Derry (2), Taylor Keens, Jamie Labrow, Charlie Green-Smith, Spencer Bradley and Owen Read.

AC FC (blue/yellow) v Fratton Trades A. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Spartan Athletic defeated fellow strugglers Milton Park Rangers 5-3 thanks to goals from Matt Morgan (2), Jamie Robinson (2) and Josh Rockett.

AC FC emerged victorious in the battle of the bottom two in Division 5.

AC entered the game just one point ahead of rock bottom Fratton Trades A, though with two games in hand.

Goals from Ali Farhat (2), Adam Cooper and an own goal increased the gap following a 4-1 success at King George V, Cosham.

With Freehouse A inactive, AFC Tamworth took advantage to leapfrog them and now lead on goal difference after a 2-1 success against third-placed Southletico.

Joe Boxall scored his 32nd goal of the season for Tamworth with Callum Dart also on target. Harry Hatherley replied.

AC FC (blue/yellow) v Fratton Trades A. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Tamworth have played two games more than Freehouse, who boast a 100 per cent record after 10 games.

Some teams are starting to play double bankers, and in Division 4 Shepherds Crook completed a quickfire double against Co-Op Dragons.

Tilden Owens, Jude Peck and Batley Whitcombe netted in a 3-1 victory in the first game, with Jamie Steeves (2) and Owens on target in a 3-2 success in the second fixture.

Wicor Mill are through to the semi-finals of the Portsmouth & District League’s Victory Cup.

Curt Robbins and Bailey Steele both scored twice in a 5-2 victory over C J Glass, with Charlie Stiles completing their nap hand.

There was also success for City of Portsmouth Sunday League teams in the Portsmouth FA Intermediate Cup.

Luke Chalcraft netted five times as Old Boys Athletic thumped Solent Town 7-1 to reach the last four, with Matt Cooper and Will Bobik also scoring.

Freehouse Reserves are also through to the semis after a 4-3 win at Hill Head.

Compiled by Paul Oastler