Slough Town's former Hawks player Christian Rowe dies in road traffic accident, aged 19

Christian Rowe in action for Hawks Picture: Chris Moorhouse (020121-27)

Fellow National League South side Slough, who had the promising young footballer on their books, confirmed the prospect died in a road traffic accident.

Rowe was signed by Hawks boss Paul Doswell in October 2020 and he went onto make four appearances for the club during his spell at Westleigh Park.

He left the club earlier this season and had most recently been featuring for Slough's under-23 side and was dual-signed with Isthmian Southern Central Division outfit Binfield.

Rowe had made four appearances for Binfield this season while he netted once in nine outings for Slough's under-23s team.

Both Slough and Binfield's first-team and under-23 matches scheduled to take place this weekend have been cancelled.

A Slough statement read: ‘It is with great sadness that we have to announce the tragic passing of Christian Rowe.

‘This news has left everyone involved with Academy23, Slough Town FC and Binfield FC devastated and heartbroken. Both clubs 1st team and U23 fixtures due to take place this weekend have been cancelled.

‘Christian was regarded as one of Slough Towns most promising young players. And this season had been a standout performer for the U23's and been involved in the first team squad.