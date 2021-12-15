South-coast derby frustration for Portsmouth Women on big Fratton Park occasion as arch-rivals Southampton FC Women claim victory

Pompey Women's Hayley Bridge battles for the ball with Shelley Provan at Fratton Park. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

Captain Danielle Rowe's unfortunate own-goal on 83 minutes saw the Blues go down in the National League Southern Premier Division in front of a bumper crowd of 1,450.

It was a very cagey affair between the bitter rivals in what was the second meeting between the sides in the space of four days after Southampton's Women's FA Cup third-round extra-time win at Westleigh Park on Sunday.

And the Blues could count themselves slightly unfortunate to come away from the derby meeting with nothing in a match of very few chances.

Pompey made two changes from the side who suffered south-coast derby Women's FA Cup to Southampton with Rosie McDonnell and Jazz Younger coming in for Cherelle Khassal and Freya Jones.

Both sides looked a little nervous in the opening exchanges on what was a big night for both sets of players.

Hannah Haughton had to claw out Lucia Kendall's deep corner with the Pompey goalkeeper the first to be tested after 19 minutes.

Shannon Albuery seized on Shelley Provan's loose pass before pulling back for Sammy Quayle, who skewed a shot wide on 35 minutes with the Blues’ first moment of any threat.

Haughton then comfortably dealt with Georgie Freeland's fizzed strike from outside the area after her clever spin and shot six minutes before the break in what was a low key first-half.

Things continued on a similar path after the restart in what was an extremely cagey derby affair.

Substitute Alisha Ware sent a curling shot at goal after 76 minutes but Pompey goalkeeper Haughton parried her effort clear of danger.

Just as it looked like the points would be shared, substitute Alisha Ware’s cross was unfortunately put into her own net by captain Rowe as she could not sort out her feet on 84 minutes.

Haughton then got down to keep out substitute Katie Rood’s effort and there was no way back into it for the battling Blues.