Southsea United ace Zack Willett his another hat-trick to reach his Sunday League half-century of goals for 2020/21

North End Lions score during their double header victory over Freehouse B in Division 6 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Kevin Shipp

The pacy striker took his Southsea United tally to a phenomenal 51 in just 21 matches with a four-goal show in a 14-0 Division 4 demolition job on AC Copnor.

It was the youngster’s 10th haul of three or more goals for Southsea this season, and he has only failed to score in two of his matches.

His goal haul is even more amazing when you consider a lot of Southsea’s post-lockdown matches have only been an hour long due to having to fit double headers into the fixture list.

Mark Wiltshire also struck a hat-trick in the thrashing of AC Copnor, with other goals coming from Jon Kercher (2), Joe Crowe, James Miles, Scott Simpson, Fred Goldring and Bayley Whitcombe.

Willett – who has also scored 22 goals for Hampshire Premier League club Paulsgrove this season - began his Southsea campaign with a hat-trick against Saturn Royale, and Royale provide the opposition in Southsea’s final league game this weekend.

Harry Jackson fired three goals as Saturn Royale thumped Freehouse A 6-1. Mark Chukwuma (2) and Julian Atanassov completed the half-dozen haul.

Top scorer Simon Woods (2) and Liam Davis were on target as champions Wicor Mill Royals completed an unbeaten league season with a 3-2 victory over Cross Keys Reserves.

Jubilee clinched the Division 6 title with two games to spare when Billy Musson and Jake Perkins netted in a 2-0 victory over FC Fenix.

North End Lions clinched runners-up spot with a double header victory over Freehouse B.

A David Chester treble gave them a 3-0 success in the first match at Bransbury Park, and Michael Abbott netted the only goal in the reverse fixture.

AFC Trades will clinch the Division 5 title this Sunday if they beat third-from-bottom Hatton Rovers at Westleigh Park.

Charlie Smith fired a hat-trick and Olayemi Olabamiji was also on target in a 4-3 victory over Shepherd’s Crook Panthers, with Stuart Mcconnachie (2) and Jacob Wade replying.

ACFC finished their season with a 3-1 win over Afc Eastney thanks to goals from Jake Snook (2) and Sam Long, Jonty Pearson replying.

A lone Harry Knight goal was enough for Hatton to leapfrog their opponents AFC Prospect Farm Rangers.

In Division 3, Freehouse Reserves defeated Fleur De Lys 4-0 with goals from Paul Baker (2), Levi Chalk and Jordan Garne.

Lucas Andrews (3), Kai Gateshill (2) and Ben Steere were on target as Bedhampton thrashed Friends Fighting Cancer Reserves 6-0.