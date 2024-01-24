Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Pompey manager Steve Cotterill looks set for a return to management with a job in League Two lined up.

Cotterill has been out of work since leaving Pompey's League One rivals Shrewsbury Town in the summer where he replaced by Pompey favourite Matt Taylor. It's been seven months since his exit from the New Meadow and now he's ready to get back into the swing of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report from GloucestershireLive says that Cotterill could become the new manager of Forest Green Rovers. They will have to persuade him to become their manager in the next 24 hours. It could represent a major coup for a side that are battling for their lives at the foot of the table.

He would bring to Forest Green a wealth of experience having been involvement in management for 28-years. He had a successful spell at Cheltenham Town and also had a brief stint at Stoke City before moving to Burnley.

Cotterill also managed Notts County before taking charge of Portsmouth in June 2010 and later managed Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Birmingham City. He has 866 games in management with a win percentage of 39.95%.

FGR are on to their fourth permanent manager of the season and Cotterill will be hoping to stop them from being relegated to the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Ferguson managed the Gloucestershire club but left during pre-season and he was replaced by Southampton coach Daivd Horseman. Horseman was unsuccessful at the New Lawn and replaced by former Birmingham City and Watford striker Troy Deeney. Deeney lasted just six games before being relieved of his duties.

Scott Brown had been linked with the role but he instead took the reins of Scottish club Ayr United. Former Celtic skipper Brown was relieved of his duties as Fleetwood Town manager earlier this season.