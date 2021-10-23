Steve Ramsey sees red as AFC Portchester hold on with 10-men for draw at Horndean

AFC Portchester captain Steve Ramsey. Picture: Nathan Kirby

The Royals skipper was shown a straight red card by referee Jordan McRitchie early on after his lunge on Alfie Lis.

Yet, despite having a man advantage for the near full 90 minutes Michael Birmingham's men failed to find a way through a resolute Portchester side.

Striker Connor Duffin came closest for the Deans, although he could only fire straight at Steve Mowthorpe on the hour after being picked out by Zak Willett.

Meanwhile, substitute Joe Briggs could have won it for the Royals but sent a shot flashing across the face of the hosts' goal after 55 minutes.

The stalemate saw Horndean's run of six consecutive league victories come to an end while Portchester made it three matches without defeat in all competitions.

Horndean: Scott; Anderson, Martin, Field, Kanjanda, Hookey, Lis, Willett, Tierney, Kimber, Duffin. Subs: Brownlie (Tierney, 15), Dempsey (Lis, 51), Harris (Kanjanda, 79), Smith, McKenzie.