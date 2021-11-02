Strike ace Zack Willett moves past 20 goals for the season with double in Blackfield & Langley victory as Horndean go top of the Wessex Premier

Zack Willett's, right, double for Horndean took him past 20 goals for the season. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Willett got both of his goals in the first half while fellow forward Connor Duffin struck twice after the restart as the in-form Deans came from behind to record a 4-1 triumph at Five Heads Park.

Blackfield's Sami Makhloufi had fired the visitors ahead inside three minutes before Horndean battled back to make it 10 league games unbeaten, with nine of those wins - a run which has taken them a point clear of Brockenhurst at the summit.

And the Deans boss Michael Birmingham was 'ecstatic' as his side saw of 'quality' opposition in Blackfield.

He said: ‘Blackfield are a very, very good side, when they attack, they attack in numbers.

‘If I’m honest, I thought they absolutely murdered us for the first 10 minutes, we didn’t get to grips with it.

‘But it’s amazing what a goal does, all of a sudden they stopped doing what they were doing (after Horndean’s equaliser) and we started imposing ourselves.

‘We went in 2-1 up at half-time which I thought, overall if you have a look at it - they dominated the first 15 minutes - then I thought we got into it.

‘I’m ecstatic, absolutely ecstatic. Like I said to the boys at half time, you can beat Cowes 9-0, but these are the real, real big games so to come out with three points against a quality Blackfield & Langley side is good.’

Blackfield made a stunning start and Makhloufi's curling strike from just outside the area gave them a deserved lead after three minutes.

But Willett registered goal number 20 of the season - from just 18 appearances - firing home with his right-foot on 19 minutes to give the hosts a huge lift.

The turnaround was complete when leading scorer Willett thundered home off the underside of the crossbar from distance on the half-hour mark.

Willett then turned provider on the hour, laying up for strike partner Duffin to fire home, after full-back Brandon Miller had picked the Deans top scorer out with a raking pass.

Duffin then kept his composure after being sent clear by another Miller pass, taking his tally to 19 for the season, to wrap up a 4-1 four minutes from time at take flying Horndean to the summit.