Striker Tyler Moret gets off the mark for Moneyfields with double as they make it five-star end to year with crushing Cowes Sports victory

Tyler Moret, left, pictured in action for Baffins Milton Rovers, grabbed his first Moneyfields goals with a double in their win at Cowes Sports. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Moret, who made the move to Moneys from US Portsmouth with manager Glenn Turnbull in the summer, has missed a large chunk of the season through injury but netted twice in his side's emphatic win on the Isle of Wight.

While an early own-goal along with efforts from defender Tom Cain and Joe Briggs ensured Moneyfields made it five Wessex Premier games unbeaten to end the year on a real high.

And the fact Moneys did it without 18-goal leading scorer Steve Hutchings and Harry Birmingham - both absent with Covid-19 - while goalkeeper Tom Price was rested - was even more pleasing for boss Turnbull.

He said: ‘We had no Hutchy (Steve Hutchings), no Birmy (Harry Birmingham) - they’ve both got Covid - we didn’t take Tom (Price) today because Callum (McGeorge) deserved to keep his shirt so he kept his shirt and we didn’t want to travel Tom over here.

‘To be without our number one keeper and them two (Steve and Harry), it was good to get the win.

‘It gave me an opportunity to get 90 minutes into Tyler (at Cowes), it allowed me to get minutes into Macca (Matt McGlinchey) who’s had a long lay-off, he’d not played since Portland, through suspensions, holiday and Covid. It allowed me to get him off the bench and minutes into him so I’m pleased.’

A comical fourth-minute own-goal set Moneys on their way to a comfortable win in what could have proved a tricky festive trip.

Centre-back Cain then headed home after 13 minutes before Moret made it three goals in the space of 17 first-half minutes by grabbing his first on 21 minutes.

The striker netted his second Moneys goal four minutes after the restart, with Briggs rounded off the scoring on 88 minutes after Cowes had pulled one back.