Stunning double cup success for Gosport & Fareham Schools

The under-14s won their county cup final by ending Aldershot & Farnborough’s 32-match winning streak spread over two seasons via a penalty shoot-out.

The under-13s lifted their district silverware with a thrilling 4-3 success over Poole & East Dorset.

And, remarkably, both teams came from two goals down to triumph!

Gosport & Fareham Schools Under-14s

Having overcome Southampton Schools in the semi final, Gosport & Fareham U14s were up against the reigning national and current county champions.

Played at Farnborough FC, the visitors were very much the underdogs having the fewest schools to choose from in their district and having never previously beaten Aldershot in five encounters.

Gosport & Fareham got off to a woeful start, trailing 2-0 after just eight minutes, and they needed some fine saves from Oscar Glover to keep their hosts in sight.

As the first half progressed, though, they grew in confidence and hit the bar just before half-time following a header from Adam Sims.

Gosport & Fareham Schools Under-13s

Kristian Hristakev ensured Gosport & Fareham made the perfect start to the second half, scoring at the back post from a corner.

But they had to wait until the 88th minute for their leveller, which saw Riley Culshaw display nerves of steel to convert a penalty after Dec Williams had been fouled

After extra time had failed to produce any more goals, Glover saved Aldershot & Farnborough’s opening spot-kick.

Cooper Wood, Culshaw, Jake Philiips, Kieran Laidlaw and Finley Williams all converted their penalties to spark great celebrations.

The under-13s, meanwhile, trailed 1-0 at half-time to Poole at AFC Portchester’s On-Site Group Stadium.

Gosport & Fareham fell further behind before Vincent Banks levelled with two goals inside five minutes.

With 20 minutes remaining, Poole regained the lead on the counter.

Gosport & Fareham levelled again with a moment of individual brilliance from Leyland Waite, who beat three Poole players before poking the ball past the keeper.