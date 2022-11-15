The former Paulsgrove and Fleetlands boss took charge of Infinity for the first time in a see-saw Division 1 fixture at Basingstoke outfit Twenty10.

A late winner from Reece Lewis - on only his second sub appearance - sealed a 4-3 win in an encounter which produced a succession of home equalisers.

Macaully Smith (2) and Harry Osman had given Infinity the lead three times, with Twenty10 levelling three times.

Reece Lewis, left, scored Infinity's win at Twenty10 in Rich Bessey's first game in charge. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The first two equalisers were penalties conceded by goalkeeper Richard Harding.

‘It was good to be back,’ said Bessey, who has replaced another ex-Paulsgrove boss, Wayne Grant, at Infinity.

‘There are some big characters in the dressing room, and they were all very accepting of me.

‘I’ve given myself three games to have a look at what we’ve got and what we might need to bring in.’

The new manager has already made one signing, with winger Jay Kane brought in from higher tier Harvest.

Bessey admits he had never seen Kane - who scored 20 goals in 27 starts for Harvest last season when they were in the second tier of the HPL - play a league game prior to starting him at Twenty10.

‘Three or four people had recommended Jay to me if I ever took a manager’s job,’ he remarked.

In addition, Bessey had also never met new coach Phil Benfield prior to Saturday’s game.

The former Havant & Waterlooville youth coach contacted Bessey via social media after reading of his appointment at Infinity in the News.

Benfield has also coached at Horndean and Fareham and is the uncle of Creeksiders striker Gary Austin.

Infinity now face back-to-back league games against lowly Lyndhurst. Prolific striker Jamie White serves the last match of a two-game suspension this weekend.

