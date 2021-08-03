Substitute Liam Gouge's last-gasp strike snatches point for Fleetlands against 10-man rivals Locks Heath in fiery derby season opener

Locks Heath goalkeeper Owen Craig heads off after being shown a straight card against Fleetlands. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030821-17)

But there was concern for the Coptermen's striker after the final whistle in the 1-1 draw, as he remained down reciving treatment having awkwardly fallen and twisted his knee in the aftermath of netting the late, late leveller.

Substitute Ryan Bath thought his 90th-minute header had won it for 10-man Heath, who had goalkeeper Owen Craig sent off for deliberate handball on 40 minutes.

It looked as though Locks Heath had managed to run out winners despite striker Jordan Whiteley being forced to go in goal for 50 minutes prior to Gouge's late leveller.

A feisty evening started on a peaceful note with Fleetlands paying a touching tribute to former club president George Mason, who passed away aged 81 last week.

The club placed a picture of Mason in the centre circle before kick-off and a minute's applause was observed.

It was Locks Heath who came flying out of the traps, with Jim Cuthbert firing straight at goalkeeper Derek Harding with the best of their early chances.

One of a number of big talking points in a spicy season opener came five minutes before the break. Craig came racing out to prevent the onrushing Jamie Wrapson - appearing to accidentally handle his attempt outside the area.

However, referee Harvey Small brandished a straight red card to the Locks Heath stopper on his competitive debut for the club - and striker Whiteley went in goal five minutes before the interval.

Yet, despite their numerical advantage, Fleetlands struggled to test makeshift goalkeeper Whiteley.

In fact, Heath thought they'd won it when substitute Bird headed in from close range after Harding could only parry Jamie Hall's stinging strike on 90 minutes.

It sparked pandemonium on the Locks Heath bench, but there was still another twist to come on an eventful night.

With less than a minute left, Whiteley came racing out only to misjudge a clearance and Gouge snuck in to level late in stoppage-time.

Things spilled over after the strike, with management staff and players from both sides coming together in a big melee in and around the technical area.

While the fracas continued there was real concern for Gouge, who was down on the pitch appearing in great pain having fallen awkwardly and injuring his knee after striking Fleetlands’ last-gasp leveller.

The club called an ambulance with the Fleetlands man in real pain, but boss Rich Bessey was hopeful the injury proves not as bad as first feared.

Fleetlands: Harding; Sims, Maunder, Heard, Winter, Easton, Martin, Alford, Castles, Woodward, Wrapson. Subs: Shadbolt (Maunder, 45), G.Cooper (Martin, 63), Gouge (Wrapson, 79), B.Cooper, Page.