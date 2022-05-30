Chief executive Stuart Munro told club supporters to expect a much quieter close season of comings and goings ahead, after major squad overhauls in previous off-seasons since boss Paul Doswell arrived in the summer of 2019.

With one summer deal already tied down, Munro revealed the club are now pushing hard to bring in a further two new faces ‘within the next two weeks’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawks secured the return of striker Jason Prior at the end of last week Picture: Dave Haines

Should those incomings be secured, Hawks fans have been told to expect potentially a fourth and final summer arrival - with 14 of last season's squad already committed to remaining at the club for the forthcoming 2021-22 campaign.

Munro said: ‘We would like to add two or three, maybe maximum four players - it won't be anymore than four (including Jason Prior's addition) - there are possibly two or three more but no more than that.

‘We think we've got one tied up, I can't announce that yet, we're working on one more. Within the next two weeks I expect another two players will be confirmed.

'It's not (going to be) as busy this year. We've kept the nucleus of last season's squad. We felt that in the last eight to 10 weeks of the season, eventually, we showed what we could do.

‘Unfortunately, we hadn't given ourselves any room for error and that error game on the last day against Chippenham.

‘We felt the squad - before Christmas and in the last two months (of the season) - showed that we can compete within the play-off places.’

Munro confirmed there will be up to three players departing the club from last season's squad, but would not go into detail on who those will be at this stage.

But with Hawks returning for pre-season training on Tuesday, June 28 and the first friendly taking place against Pompey at Westleigh Park on Saturday, July 2, CEO Munro wants summer dealings to be conducted as quickly as possible.

‘There are a few we're expecting (player departures), but no more than a few,’ added Munro.