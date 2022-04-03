Super striker Lee Wort sets new AFC Portchester record with double in victory over Bournemouth - and boss Dave Carter offers update on defender Zak Sharp after he was stretchered off with serious-looking injury

Lee Wort, left, was presented with an award by finance director Trevor Deacon for reaching 50 goals for the club following his double in AFC Portchester's win over Bournemouth Picture: Daniel Haswell

And the Royals boss Dave Carter provided a positive update on defender Zak Sharp after he was stretchered off in the second-half of the victory with a feared broken leg, having been on the receiving end of an ‘horrendous’ tackle.

Wort's double saw him become the highest scoring Portchester player in a single season since joining the Wessex League, surpassing the previous record 38-goal haul hit by Simon Woods in the 2011-12 campaign.

But that was not the only achievement on a day to remember for the former Sholing goal-getter, who also reached a half-century of strikes for the Royals - now standing on 51 in just 62 club outings.

As well as heaping praise on his strike sensation, boss Carter offered fellow forward Archie Greenough, 17, the plaudits after a man-of-the-match performance in what was his first senior start for the club.

‘It's a great achievement for Lee. He was very good again yesterday, he came off with a slight ankle injury, so he's a bit of a doubt for Tuesday night (against US Portsmouth),’ said Carter.

‘There were two for him (Lee) - both set up by young Archie Greenough. He set them both up and got man of the match on his first start (senior level).

‘It took him a little while to find his feet (in the) first-half, him and Worty were a little bit too far apart, they got closer together. He's got a very bright future the lad (Archie) - he's only just turned 17. He was unlucky himself as well, hitting the crossbar, with a turn and strike in the second half.’

Wort set the hosts on their way to victory with the opener five minutes after the break. Greenough cannoned a crisp effort off the crossbar five minutes later before Wort reached a fine tally of 40 goals for the season with his and Portchester's second on 59 minutes.

Sam Pearce was on hand to add a third prior to Bailey Taylor pulling back a consolation for Cowes deep in stoppage-time.

There was also great concern with the Royals camp for defender Sharp, who was stretchered off late on in the victory. But Carter revealed initial fears of a serious injury after he headed to hospital having been on the receiving end of a nasty challenge have now been eased.

Carter added: ‘We thought it was a leg break (for Zak) and he was stretchered off. He's hobbling on it.