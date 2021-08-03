Supporters can watch Hawks' final pre-season friendly with AFC Totton free of charge

Supporters can watch Hawks' AFC Totton friendly for free this weekend. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

All fans will be able to enter the stadium at no cost, with buckets placed around the ground in a bid to raise funds for the Hawks Community Foundation should supporters wish to donate.

The charity, set up last year after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, aims to increase and support sports participation within the Havant and surrounding area.

Hawks will be hoping to have a bumper crowd in for their final friendly prior to kicking off their National League South campaign at home to Welling United on Saturday August 14.

Paul Doswell's side have had a mix of opposition across pre-season facing Football League duo Pompey and Bristol Rovers, as well as Southern League Premier Division Gosport Borough.

Hawks also came up against Wessex League Premier Division Horndean and Isthmian League Premier Division Bognor.