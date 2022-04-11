Sway’s indiscipline gives Moneyfields huge helping hand in Hampshire Premier League title race

Trailing at the interval, Moneys hit back to triumph 3-1 in the New Forest and will now clinch the title if they win their last two matches.

Even four points from trips to Stockbridge on Wednesday and Locks Heath on Saturday would be enough - providing Colden Common failed to win their last five Senior Division matches.

If Common did pick up maximum points, it would come down to goal difference if Moneys banked four points from their two remaining games. And Moneys currently have a plus 20 better goal difference.

Danny Burroughs converted a penalty as Moneyfields came from behind to beat a Sway side who ended the game with nine men due to two red cards. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sway contributed to their own downfall by having two players sent off in the second half, while they also played a 10-minute spell with just EIGHT men after a double sin binning.

‘We didn’t turn up in the first half,’ said Moneys boss Lee Mould. ‘In the second half we upped it a tad.

‘At this stage it’s all about results rather than performance levels.

‘We still control our own destiny; if we win our last two games, we win the league. If you’d offered me that a few weeks ago I’d have snapped your hand off.’

Moneys were still trailing at Sway when the hosts were reduced to 10 men, after a player had lashed out at George Way.

Luke Richards levelled with a shot which took a deflection to wrong-foot the goalkeeper.

Sway then saw two players sent to the sin bin after Moneys were awarded a penalty which Danny Burroughs converted.

No sooner than the sin binned pair had returned, one of them picked up another yellow - duly followed by a red.

Sub Toby Toman completed Moneys’ scoring late on from a free-kick.

Moneys won without defensive pair Chad Cornwell and Kieron Dowell, but both could be available for the midweek trip to Stockbridge. Under-18 wing-back Alex Pullin, though, is unavailable.

Like Moneys, Stockbridge still have much to play for. Having applied for promotion to the Wessex, they need to finish in the top five. But their hopes received a huge blow at the weekend when they lost 3-1 at Paulsgrove. They cannot really afford another loss on Wednesday.

Moneys’ meanwhile, have switched their last game of the season to Locks Heath, a team who have beaten them twice already in 2021/22.

With Dover Road now a full-blown building site, there was talk the match could be played at Westleigh Park. But that was ruled out as Clanfield are home to Sway on the same day. Instead, Moneys agreed to play at Locks.