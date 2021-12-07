Teenager Finlay Walsh-Smith could lead handful of centre of excellence young guns given big Gosport Borough chance in AFC Totton Hampshire Senior Cup clash

Finlay Walsh-Smith could be handed his first Gosport Borough senior outing against AFC Totton. Picture: Tom Phillips

Boro boss Shaun Gale is weighing up whether to hand Walsh-Smith, 17, his maiden first-team outing as Southern League Division One South AFC Totton visit in a Hampshire Senior Cup third round tie.

After catching Gale's eye with performances for the club's under-23 and under-18 sides, Walsh-Smith travelled with the squad for their Southern League Premier South draw at Tiverton Town on Saturday.

The highly rated teenager was not signed in time to be named in the match-15 named by the Boro boss, but he could be handed a first-team run-out against Totton.

Walsh-Smith captained Boro's under-18s side to the FA Youth Cup first round proper for the first time in their history this season, where they were defeated 1-0 at Reading City last month.

Gale is without a number of first-teamers for the Totton Hampshire Senior Cup tie with Matt Briggs and Mason Walsh (both ill) expected to miss out. While Billie Busari and Bradley Tarbuck (both hamstring) as well as Nick Dembele (ankle) all remain sidelined.

But Gale believes his current injury and illness problems provide the prospect for some of the club's exciting young crop of players to show what they can do on the first-team stage.

He said: ‘Yeah, Fin (Walsh-Smith) can play. There are a few young lads who have done themselves no harm in the under-23s and under-18s who we can have a look at.

‘You can only pick what you’ve got, we’ll soldier on, but it gives opportunities for someone else.

‘One door closes for someone another opens for a young lad to have an opportunity to play.

‘We’re looking forward to the game, it’s an opportunity for some of the young boys to play in a real competitive match, the Hampshire (Senior) Cup is a good competition. I was lucky enough to win it a few times at Havant.’

Gosport captain Mike Carter is expected to play the full 90 minutes prior to starting his three-match suspension this weekend after picking up a red card in the draw at Tiverton.