Tense final day in store for Hawks as stalemate at Hemel Hempstead sets up play-off clincher showdown with nearest rivals Chippenham

The sides shared the points in what was largely even, hard-fought contest, with Hemel stopper Craig King denying Manny Duku and James Roberts in quick succession early in the second half as it ended in a stalemate at Vauxhall Road.

Despite the draw, Hawks remain seventh in the table and in the final play-off place with eighth-placed Chippenham - who were 3-2 home winners over Hungerford this afternoon - heading to Westleigh Park for a top-seven clincher clash this weekend.

Going into that, Paul Doswell's side - on 57 points - know a draw or victory will be enough to secure a play-off place - but it's sure to be a tense final day with the the visiting Bluebirds just a point worse off on 56 points.

Manny Duku lines up a shot at Hemel Hempstead. Picture by Dave Haines.

After what was a really bright beginning from the Hawks, they had goalkeeper Ross Worner to thank for keeping them level after 16 minutes.

Hemel front man Charlee Hughes could hardly believe he was through on goal and as he dithered to get his shot off, Worner was out quickly to smother his attempt then Craig Fasanmade blazed the rebound well over.

The Tudors were composed and playing with the freedom of having nothing left to play for this season other than trying to achieve a high-placing finish.

A bit of Hawks improvisation nearly helped them make the breakthrough a minute before the break. Joe Newton's short corner was clipped back to James Roberts on the edge of the area by midfielder Billy Clifford, yet the former's goalbound effort was blocked by Hemel striker Hughes.

Tommy Wright is challenge during the 0-0 draw at Hemel Hempstead. Picture by Dave Haines.

Goalkeeper Craig King was called into action twice in quick succession as the Hawks pressed for the opener soon after the restart.

Duku was denied by the Tudors' stopper after he had been slipped through by Paul Rooney on 54 minutes.

Winger Roberts then unleashed one of his trademark right-foot curlers from the left-hand side which King tipped over the crossbar soon after.

Again, it was King who was equal to another effort as Hawks continued to apply the pressure. This time it was Wright who was denied from his close-range strike on the spin after 63 minutes.

But there was to be no way through for the Hawks and they are faced with a tense final-day play-off decider with nearest rivals Chippenham.