Baffins Milton Rovers boss Shaun Wilkinson. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 130721-48)

Kieron O’Donnell bagged the only goal for the Badgers on 73 minutes to condemn Rovers to a seventh league loss in 11 matches.

Shaun Wilkinson’s men have only banked six points from a possible 33 with their only win during that time coming against rock bottom Amesbury.

The latest reverse left a distinct whiff of deja hanging over the PMC Stadium.

‘We worked in training on sitting in, letting them have the ball and hitting them on the counter,’ explained Wilkinson.

‘Tactically, we were fine - they didn’t really hurt us, I think they only had two shots.

‘We just didn’t do enough in either of the penalty boxes, that sums up the last 10 games really.

‘It was disappointing to not even get a point. We should have had a minimum four from our last two games (Baffins had previously drawn 2-2 at Bashley) and we’ve ended up with only one.’

Jason Parish was through one on one with the keeper for Baffins’ best chance, but a poor touch let him down.

Tommy Scutt and Rudi Bankson later had ‘two bites of the cherry’ from a Parish cross.

At the other end, a ‘long hopeful punt’ was allowed to bounce in the Baffins box and O’Donnell hooked his effort in. ‘It was a poor goal to give away - Konrad Syzmaniak (Baffins goalkeeper) has got to be claiming that ball.’

With Baffins’ promotion hopes having been shattered in recent weeks, Wilkinson is now vowing to give his club’s most promising youngsters a go.

Two 17-year-olds - Ethan Gee at left-back and Owen Pelham in midfield - started against Brock with two more (Liam Brewer and Harvey Welham) introduced off the bench.

‘The youngsters are a joy to have around,’ said Wilkinson.

‘They’re so keen, you just have to reign them in at times - they just want to play.

‘Some are playing three or four games a week, if you include college games and the under-18s matches on a Sunday.’