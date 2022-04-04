Paulsgrove's Aaron Fennemore, right, made an instant impact on his return to the first team after injury. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The skipper, who had been sidelined since the autumn due to injury, was introduced as a half-time sub at home to Sway.

Fennemore’s presence inspired Grove, trailing at the break, to hit back and claim a point in a 2-2 Hampshire Premier League encounter at Marsden Road.

‘Aaron came on and changed the game for us,’ saluted boss Steve Ledger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘He showed why he is the captain of Paulsgrove with his will to win. His attitude is second to none.

‘He gave the rest of the team a lift and that swung the game in our favour.

‘Sway had been on top in the first half - they have some very pacy players who were causing us problems.

‘But I thought we were the better side in the second half, and Aaron Fennemore was a massive part of that.’

Grove, who had netted in the first half through Mike Mallory, grabbed a point through a second half leveller from sub Josh Parry.

Ledger included reserve keeper Tommie Stanley in goal, while handing youngster Daniel Lambe his maiden 1st XI start.

A sprinkling of AFC Portchester U23s gave Grove a youthful look.

Condemned to a mid-table finish, Ledger said he will carry on fielding ‘experimental’ teams in the remaining fixtures with more than one eye on next season.

Grove can still have a say in the title race as they still have to play Colden Common twice. Ledger said his men ‘owe them one’ after losing in the HPL Cup to Common late on.

Grove also have to face Stockbridge, who are locked in a promotion battle with Fleetlands.

Ledger explained: ‘Our reserves have had an absolutely outstanding season and I want to give them a chance.

‘Everyone will get a clean slate for next season.

‘Pre-season is going to be the toughest the players have ever known - let’s see who turns up for that!’

Grove’s reserves will clinch the Hampshire Combination East Division title on April 16 with victory over Fleetlands.

Kev Doughty’s side have so far won all 13 of their East fixtures, and still have three matches left.