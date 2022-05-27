Quirke only departed his position as assistant boss at USP around this time last year; now he has agreed on a move back to the Victory Stadium - this time as the man occupying the hot seat.

Having followed Glenn Turnbull to Moneyfields last summer to form part of his coaching staff, Quirke admitted he did not expect to land a senior management role just a month after departing his Dover Road position.

But the former Portsmouth Royal Navy and Gosport Borough striker is eager to make the most of the chance provided to him, following on from Tom Grice's decision to step down as boss.

Fraser Qurike, left, will be returning to the home dugout at the Victory Stadium in 2022/23 as the US Portsmouth manager

In their first season at step 5 level, USP - despite losing most of their FA Vase semi-final squad to Moneyfields - avoided the relegation many had predicted, finishing fifth bottom.

'I look at the club, they absolutely deserved the promotion they got to the Wessex Premier Division,’ Quirke told The News. ‘And you know what, they deserved to retain their position in the league last season because, ultimately, the table doesn't lie.

'It's just now what way we go and how we build on those foundations that Tom Grice really laid last season and what we'd (with Turnbull as manager and Paul Barton as head coach) laid the season before as well. It's onwards and upwards, really.'

Despite USP not being able to pay players or management staff, Quirke is adamant that should not prevent the club from continuing their upward progress.

He added: 'It's widely acknowledged that we're not a club who pays our players. We're fighting for quality players, but there are players out there who will realise the opportunity for their personal development, for having an opportunity to play regular step five football.

‘I'll be looking at people who fit that bill.

'I think the club is part of my make-up, if I'm absolutely honest.