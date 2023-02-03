Fort Cumberland (purple/white) v Freehouse B. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Meon travel to Bournemouth to take on FC Hadjuk, while Purbrook go to the north of the county to face Farnborough Central.

Meon and Purbrook met each other last weekend with the former winning 5-0 to maintain their seasonal 100 per cent record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeper Syd Davies kept his sixth successive clean sheet in what was only Meon’s third league game of the campaign. On target were Shane Cornish, Max Davies, Bradley Hayward, Tommy Scutt and Callum Theobald.

Fort Cumberland (purple/white) v Freehouse B. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Frankie Kemp took his seasonal tally to 13 with four goals as Mother Shipton caned FFTP 7-0 in another top flight fixture. Also on target were David O'Donnell, Dan Edwards and Michael Kelly.

AC Copnor moved three points clear at the top of Division 2 by thrashing their nearest rivals once again.

AC and Gosham were joint top going into the fixture at Farlington, but Brad Hartill’s hat-trick helped Copnor romp to a 6-0 victory.

Also on target were Clement Ibeh, Barry Jeans and Jonathan Rowe.

Fort Cumberland (purple/white) v Freehouse B. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Amazingly, neither side had played a competitive fixture since they had met in league action on December 4 - and Hartill hit another hat-trick that day in Copnor’s 6-1 win!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Padnell Rovers missed the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of Division 4 after a 2-1 defeat to Friends Fighting Cancer. Daniel Anders and Charlie Moore netted with Jay Saunders replying.

Emsworth Town Reserves, after nearly two months of postponements, drew 1-1 against Fleur De Lys. Emsworth opened the scoring through Alfie Warwick but Tom Webb levelled with a penalty.

Fort Cumberland (purple/white) v Freehouse B. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 5 leaders AFC Farlington came from behind to beat Prospect Farm Rangers 3-1.

Tom Cross put Rangers ahead with Pete Snaith levelling before half-time. Second-half goals from Chad Cadman and Perry Pout gave Farlington a seventh win in nine league games.

AFC Eastney completed back-to-back wins with a 7-0 caning of Fratton Trades.

After recording their first points the previous weekend with an 8-5 success against Freehouse Reserves B, Eastney netted through Harry Knight (3), Harry Ainsley (2), Jeffery Laryea and Joe Neal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fort Cumberland (purple/white) v Freehouse B. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Kane Simmonds led the scoring as Fort Cumberland dished out a 10-1 beating to Freehouse B at Farlington. He struck four times with Luke Savory (3), Tom Seve, Leon Warwood and Jimmy Collins also netting.

Fratton Trades are still looking for their first points of the season in Division 6 after a 7-0 defeat to AFC Fairfields, goals coming from Sonny Smith (3), Brandon Baker, Gurpreet Singh, Ashley Headon and Joe Morley.

Second-placed Farlington Rovers trounced King George Rovers 16-0 with Keenan Smith leading the spree with seven - taking his seasonal tally to 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further goals arrived from George Howden (3), James Miller (2), Bryn Barnard (2), Harvey Young and Fahren Smith.

Leaders AFC Hilsea also recorded a double-figure win, thrashing Portsmouth Parks 11-0 with goals from Owen Oliver (4), Bradley Willett (3), Andrew Oliver (2), Max Huntington and Max Winslade.

Both Portsmouth Sunday League sides progressed to the Hampshire Sunday Vase last 16. Pompey Chimes travelled to Basingstoke and defeated Anchor NW with goals from Connor Shaw (3) and Louis Stothard.

Fort Cumberland (purple/white) v Freehouse B. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took penalties to separate Gosport Spartans and Emsworth Town, who drew 1-1 after 90 minutes with Mauro Morais on target for Town. Emsworth won 6-5 on spot-kicks.

Wicor Mill booked their place in the final of the Victory Cup with a 10-0 hammering of Freehouse. There were hat-tricks for Jake Pepall and Bailey Steele and two apiece for