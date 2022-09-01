‘The Moneyfields DNA is evident even in the new girls’ – Watson targeting FA National Women’s League title bid just two games into new season
Moneyfields Women boss Karl Watson is targeting a title challenge after just two games of his club’s maiden FA National Women’s League campaign.
Moneys have drawn their opening two fourth tier games 1-1 - at home to Exeter City last Sunday and away to AFC Bournemouth last night.
Katie Shorter’s late leveller at Ringwood gave Moneys a point against the Cherries, who had taken the lead just a few minutes earlier.
On the balance of play, Watson feels his side have dropped four points against the teams that finished second and third in last season’s Division 1 South West table.
To put Moneys’ results into context, both Exeter and Bournemouth have won their other two league games this season by a combined 17-1 margin.
‘It was a massively positive display,’ said Watson regarding last night’s stalemate.
‘We have played two of the top teams from last season and dominated them.
Read More
‘We put together over a hundred more passes than Exeter did, and it will be the same against Bournemouth. They were very direct all night.
‘If we can become a bit more ruthless up front, we’re in with a chance of winning this league. We just need a bit more composure in the final third.
‘People are saying to me ‘well done’ because we’ve drawn with Exeter and Bournemouth, but for me it’s frustrating because it’s four points dropped.
‘Bournemouth are well funded and Exeter have just been given £25,000 a season by the men’s club. Between them, those two clubs would have £100,000 and here’s little old Moneyfields taking them on.
‘The guts and spirit in our squad, the togetherness we have got - that’s the Moneyfields DNA.
‘They go flat out for 90 minutes, they never know when they’re beaten.
‘The Moneyfields DNA is evident even in the new girls.’
Moneys travel to a Larkhall side this Sunday who have lost all three league games to date, albeit all by a single goal.
That’s the second of five straight away games, with Keynsham (cup), Portishead and Southampton to follow.