Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moneys have drawn their opening two fourth tier games 1-1 - at home to Exeter City last Sunday and away to AFC Bournemouth last night.

Katie Shorter’s late leveller at Ringwood gave Moneys a point against the Cherries, who had taken the lead just a few minutes earlier.

On the balance of play, Watson feels his side have dropped four points against the teams that finished second and third in last season’s Division 1 South West table.

Katie Shorter grabbed a late leveller for Moneyfields against AFC Bournemouth last night. Picture: Keith Woodland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To put Moneys’ results into context, both Exeter and Bournemouth have won their other two league games this season by a combined 17-1 margin.

‘It was a massively positive display,’ said Watson regarding last night’s stalemate.

‘We have played two of the top teams from last season and dominated them.

‘We put together over a hundred more passes than Exeter did, and it will be the same against Bournemouth. They were very direct all night.

‘If we can become a bit more ruthless up front, we’re in with a chance of winning this league. We just need a bit more composure in the final third.

‘People are saying to me ‘well done’ because we’ve drawn with Exeter and Bournemouth, but for me it’s frustrating because it’s four points dropped.

‘Bournemouth are well funded and Exeter have just been given £25,000 a season by the men’s club. Between them, those two clubs would have £100,000 and here’s little old Moneyfields taking them on.

‘The guts and spirit in our squad, the togetherness we have got - that’s the Moneyfields DNA.

‘They go flat out for 90 minutes, they never know when they’re beaten.

‘The Moneyfields DNA is evident even in the new girls.’

Moneys travel to a Larkhall side this Sunday who have lost all three league games to date, albeit all by a single goal.