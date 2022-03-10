The perfect 10 and trophy AFC Portchester are chasing following defeat at Farnborough after historic Hampshire Senior Cup venture

And the Royals boss says if his troops can repeat the performance they put on in their Hampshire Senior Cup semi-final defeat at Farnborough there is no reason why they cannot win all their remaining fixtures this term.

They were eventually undone by two late second-half strikes from substitute Mitchell Parker, but it was a showing which has given Carter a great amount of confidence moving forward.

The Royals start a run of their final eight Wessex League Premier fixtures when they welcome Hamble on Saturday. While Carter is also hoping their season is extended by a further two games - ending with silverware - with a League Cup semi-final trip to rivals Fareham Town for a fourth 'El Creekio' derby of the season on March 22.

The Royals boss said: ‘I could not have been more proud of the boys. They put an absolute shift in (at Farnborough), (it was) just lady luck wasn't with us, that was the difference.

‘They did everything we asked of them, we gave a good account of ourselves, it shows how far we've come in the season.

‘There are eight league games left, there are some tough games in there, but on the performance of last night – I'm expecting now to go out and show the league and win the last eight games and get in this cup final.’

AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter took great pride from his side's showing in the cup defeat at Farnborough Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-595)