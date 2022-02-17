The season targets Wessex League Premier title-chasers Horndean are pushing to achieve in final run-in

Harry Jackson is back available for Horndean after serving a suspension Picture: Keith Woodland (050920-7)

The Deans currently sit second in the table and remain in title contention, although leaders Hamworthy are a point ahead of them with two games in hand.

Birmingham told how his side have long surpassed the first of three season targets by reaching the 35-point mark to ensure Wessex Premier 'safety'. Now sitting on 67 points from 31 league fixtures so far, they have been pushing for two more campaign aims for a sustained period.

But Birmingham revealed they are 'not quite there yet' in terms of ensuring his second season aim is reached, while the Deans boss stressed his squad are 'nowhere near' securing his third and final target set out at the start of the season - but remained tight-lipped on the exact details of either of those ambitions.

‘We made three targets (for the season), the first target was to hit 35 points to stay up - we hit that - second target we’re not quite there yet, the third target we’re nowhere near there yet. When we hit the second and third target I’ll know how we’ve done as a season,; revealed Birmingham.

Horndean are preparing to head to second-bottom Hythe & Dibden this weekend with both leading scorer Connor Duffin and 11-goal striker Harry Jackson available again after serving suspensions.

Dual-signed Chichester City forward Callum Overton will not be involved this weekend having featured in last weekend's win over Baffins Milton Rovers.

But Karol Skoczen is in contention again after netting on his Horndean debut last time out after arriving from Alton.