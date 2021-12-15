The statistics that prove why Fareham Town are one of non-league football’s greatest entertainers

Fareham celebrate a goal against US Portsmouth - one of 117 scored in their 21 Wessex League Premier fixtures this season. Picture: Paul Proctor.

The Reds’ 21 Wessex League Premier Division games in 2021/22 have so far produced a remarkable 117 goals.

That’s an average of 5.57 per game - and only one other club across the 14 step 5 divisions in England can beat it.

Biggleswade United’s 19 United Counties League Premier North games have produced 118 goals at an average of 6.2.

That total is skewed, though, by the fact rock bottom Biggleswade have a horrendous defensive record - conceding 89 times already.

They began the season losing 7-1, 7-0, 8-0, 7-3 and 10-0, though have recently improved with two clean sheets in their last five matches.

Bewdley Town have the third highest ‘total goals per game’ average in step 5 football, with their 17 Midland League matches producing 94 goals at 5.52.

Again, though, most of those have been conceded - second-bottom Bewdley shipping 66 goals including consecutive 6-0, 8-3 and 6-1 losses last month.

Fareham’s Wessex League rivals Amesbury have the fourth highest average - 5.23 - but once more that’s mainly due to defensive woes. The Wiltshire club, battered 8-0 at home by Fareham only last Saturday, have conceded 91 and scored 19 in their 21 games so far.

North Greenford have the fifth highest average and, after Fareham, the second best for a team with a positive goal difference.

Currently second in the Combined Counties League Premier North table, Greenford have netted 65 of the 94 goals seen in their 18 games at 5.22.

Bridport are averaging 5.13 goals in their Western League games so far. Sadly for them, however, 103 of the 113 goals scored in their 22 matches have ended up in their net!

As a result, they are one of only two step 5 clubs to have conceded a century of league goals this season. Another of Fareham’s rivals, Hythe & Dibden, have also shipped 103 goals (but have played three more games than Bridport).

The Dorset club have won just once so far, losing all their other league games, and have failed to score in losing their last 10.

In contrast, the other two clubs currently averaging over five goals per league game are both prolific scorers.

Charnock Richard (average 5.08 from 23 matches) have belted 69 goals in the North West Counties Premier League, while conceding 48.

Littlehampton (average 5.04 from 21 games) have scored even more, netting 76 times and conceding 30 in the Southern Combination League.

The Sussex club are the joint highest scorers across step 5 football alongside Wessex Leaguers Horndean, with Charnock the third highest.

Fareham, with 68, are the fourth best. The Creeksiders became the third Wessex League club – after Horndean and Shaftesbury – to score a century of competitive goals on Tuesday when they took their seasonal tally to 102 in 31 games with a 6-4 Wessex League Cup success against Downton.