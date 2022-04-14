Steve Hutchings, left, picked up a booking against Bashley but boss Glenn Turnbull saluted his discipline. Picture: Vernon Nash

Hutchings has collected a series of red cards and suspensions throughout his 11-year career at the club.

In April 2018 he was handed a 10-match suspension as a result of a red card in a Southern League game at Hanwell.

He was given a four-game ban for foul and abusive language following that dismissal, while a six-game suspended ban - imposed in 2016 - was also activated.

On returning to action the following season, Hutchings was sent off again against Blackfield & Langley in January 2019. On returning from a three-game ban, he was instantly shown another red card at Bideford.

Since being handed the Moneys captaincy by Turnbull last summer, though, Hutchings has not been sent off.

He did pick up a first half booking against Bashley, though it seemed a harsh decision. There were numerous other occasions when either Hutchings or his marker ended up on the floor appealing for a foul to go their way.

‘Steve was as aggressed upon as he was the aggressor throughout the game,’ said Turnbull. ‘It was six of one and half a dozen of the other.

‘The Steve Hutchings of three, five or seven years ago would probably have got sent off last night, and probably in the first half. But he disciplined himself well.’

Bashley needed three points to secure promotion to the Southern League, but Moneys kept their champagne on ice with a ‘resolute’ defensive display against a side now unbeaten in 18 league games.

‘They’re on a long unbeaten run for a reason,’ Turnbull remarked. ‘You could see they are well coached and well organised.

‘I’d say they are borderline the best team we’ve played this season.’

Turnbull was forced to give teenager Raff Boyd-Kerr his first Wessex start due to Callum Glen being absent through illness.

Another youngster, Evan Harris, played up front as Dec Seiden had picked up an injury turning out for Chichester City the previous evening.

Turnbull only had two fit subs on the bench - young Will Porter and defender Adam Cripps - as Moneyfields reserves were also playing last night. Josh Hazell, like Glen, was out through sickness.

And two youngsters who Turnbull was due to call up to sit on the bench - Sam Drew and Dehran Hodge - withdrew for sickness reasons too!

In goal, Callum McGeorge pulled off two fine saves to preserve his clean sheet. Elsewhere, according to the boss, ‘Caino (Tom Cain) was Caino - head and shoulders he’s been our best defender this year. Corey Heath had a good game.’

Harry Birmingham was the third centre half in a 3-5-2 formation, but he wasn’t fully fit and came off shortly into the second half. ‘He can’t really play two games in a week at the moment, but needs must,’ said Turnbull.