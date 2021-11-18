The test Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale hoping his squad pass at Taunton after Kings Langley 'disappointment'

Gosport's Rory Williams will miss the trip to Taunton with a hamstring injury. Picture: Tom Phillips

After taking an early lead, Gale described the performance from his second-placed side as 'unacceptable'.

On the whole, the Gosport boss has taken great satisfaction from his team's start to the season.

Gale has integrated some promising young players in and around his first-team, with a nice blend of senior players, while contending with a number of key injuries.

They have managed to win 10 of their opening 16 league fixtures, losing just four.

But Gale told how the showing against Kings Langley slipped below the level he expects of his group - and now is the test to see what reaction he gets from his squad at Taunton.

‘It was frustrating (Kings Langley draw) but you have to get on with it. It's part and parcel in football,’ admitted Gale.

‘We've got to dust ourselves down, we've got a tough trip to Taunton now on Saturday, we need to go and perform.

‘A reaction from the players (at Taunton). They've been fantastic so far but it's a little disappointment (at Kings Langley).

‘You have disappointments in football and it's how you rectify them and how you put it right.

‘I don't need to tell the players it wasn't good enough from them (against Kings Langley), they know that, but we started the game well.

‘We can't dwell on it, we can't bring it back, what we have to do now is dust ourselves down and make sure we're ready for Saturday.’

Gale was forced to contend with the added blow of losing both leading scorer Nick Dembele and experienced Rory Williams against Kings Langley.