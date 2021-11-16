The 'tough calls' facing Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale ahead of King Langley's visit to Privett Park

Gosport's Nick Dembele has netted after coming off the bench in his past two outings. Picture: Tom Phillips

But the Boro boss says he'd much rather be in the position he finds himself with several form players to pick from as opposed to 'scratching around' to field a team.

Second-placed Gosport are on the back of successive home victories and they thumped Merthyr 5-0 at Privett Park on Saturday.

There were a number of stand-out performances in that display, while Nick Dembele came off the bench to net for the second game running and experienced Rory Williams is back available to Gale after serving a one-match suspension.

And the Boro boss, whose side can make it three home wins on the spin should they overcome second-bottom Kings Langley, acknowledges him and his coaching staff face some tough calls ahead of the game.

Gale said: ‘There’s a good feeling around the club, on and off-the-field, things are really coming together so it’s good.

‘There are a few tough calls to make (selection for Kings Langley) – I’d rather have tough calls to make than be scratching around for a team.

‘We did pick up a couple of knocks at the weekend but I think they’re going to be fine.

‘We trained last night, I’ll sit down with the staff again tonight, then we’ll make the final decisions on who’s going to start and who’s not.

‘It is tough because people are coming off the bench and doing well, people who are starting are doing well, so it’s just getting that right balance.’

Gale believes his Gosport troops are coming up against a Kings Langley team in a 'false' league position.

The Hertfordshire side have won just two of 16 league matches this season to leave them sitting second-bottom.

Yet they thumped Hartley Wintney 5-0 last midweek and Gale says his side would be foolish to underestimate Kings Langley.

He added: ‘They’re a young side, they’ve changed a little bit from the start of the season, I had them watched again Saturday.

‘They’ve got some good players, they’re at the wrong end of the table - possibly a false position - but all I can worry about - these are the games you need to win - anyone can beat anyone and it was only last week they beat Hartley Wintney 5-0.

‘We’ve got to make sure, first and foremost, we’re on our game, we worked in training on some more stuff, we’re just trying to improve all the time as a group and a team.’