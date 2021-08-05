'The unfortunate thing is that one of us has to lose' - AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter has his say on FA Cup reunion with Horndean

AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter

The Royals boss comes up against a Deans side he managed for seven years before departing for Moneyfields in 2015 in the extra-preliminary round at the Crest Finance Stadium.

Carter admitted Horndean is still a club he holds 'close to his heart' - and is looking forward to coming up against them again.

But the Portchester boss, who's first competitive game in charge ended in a 0-0 draw at Hamble in their Wessex League Premier Division opener in midweek, is well aware of the threat Michael Birmingham's men will carry.

Carter said: ‘It’s one of my old clubs, I was there seven years, it’s a club still close to my heart. I still know the chairman up there very well - I’m looking forward to Saturday, really.

‘It’s a big game for the club, massive local derby, it’ll be two teams who will be going at it.

‘Birmy (Michael Birmingham) is a good lad, a good manager, he’s got a good, young, fit side who try to play football. It’ll be a good contest.

‘The unfortunate thing is that one of us have got to lose and we’re both coming off draws.’

Carter says it would have been nice for the FA Cup draw to have thrown up a fixture against an unfamiliar opponent.

But the Royals boss stressed his side must now deal with what's in front of them and progress through in the world-renowned competition.

He added: ‘The home draw is obviously the first thing you always want in the FA Cup.

‘Anyone could pick a team who would be easier to play. My point is, Horndean is an old club (of mine), they’ll look to go toe to toe with us, it’s the same as us with them.

‘We didn’t play poorly (against Hamble), we had enough chances to win two or three games, it will click.