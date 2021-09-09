Gosport Borough left-back Rory Williams won't be rushed back from a groin injury. Picture: Tom Phillips

Both Rory Williams and Brad Lethbridge had their first competitive minutes of 2021/22 on Wednesday against Winchester City in the Southern League Cup.

Both on the comeback trail after injuries, Lethbridge played around 50 minutes while Williams came off the bench for the last 20.

‘Rory is a key part of how we play, but I won’t rush him back too soon.

‘You have to be fit to play in the Southern League, and the way I want us to play you have to be fully fit.’

Ex-Pompey striker Lethbridge is still a few weeks away from being considered for league or FA Cup action. The same applies to recent arrival Devane Boungou, who is also lacking match fitness after missing the whole of pre-season.

Gale admits he could loan out players to try and get them match fit, while strengthening his squad with one or two loans.

Apart from the injured Brad Tarbuck, Gale will select from the same squad that defeated Plymouth Parkway in the FA Cup last Saturday for this weekend’s home SL game with Yate. That could mean a recall to the starting XI for Pat Suraci, who replaced Tarbuck after just five minutes of what was ultimately a dramatic cup victory.

It will be the first of two fixtures against the Gloucestershire club in eight days, as Borough travel to Lodge Road in the FA Cup the following Saturday. In between, they have a league trip to Swindon Supermarine.

‘Yate work hard, they are well organised - a typical Southern League team,’ said Gale.