Both Jack Breed and Kieran Clark saw their spot-kicks saved as the Reds suffered a 4-2 loss at Wiltshire club Bradford Town.

But Rix was adamant the second qualifying round tie should never have gone to penalties after a goalless 90 minutes.

‘We just weren’t at the races at all,’ he sighed. ‘The game was there for the taking. There was a real feeling of regret afterwards - it was a huge disappointment.

The Bradford keeper is unable to keep out this Fareham penalty, but made two saves in his side's FA Vase win. Picture by Ken Walker

‘I’m not blaming the lads who missed, at least they had the bottle to step up and take a penalty.

‘We paid the ultimate penalty for not imposing ourselves on the game.

‘We got into good situations, but didn’t make the most of them.’

Rix added: ‘I can’t fault the lads’ attitude, they want to get better, they want to improve, but we have to become more consistent otherwise we’re not going to get anywhere.’

Fareham had entered the tie against Hellenic League Premier opposition having drubbed Alresford 5-2 in a midweek Wessex Premier fixture.

Former Horndean striker Mark Smith made a goalscoring debut off the bench in that game at Cams Alders.

Smith, who started this season at Wessex 1 club Fleetlands, again came on at Bradford, only to suffer a slight hamstring injury. With Fareham having used all their subs, Smith stayed on until the end.

Teenager winger Connor Underhill had earlier been forced off with a hamstring injury, though Rix said it wasn’t a serious problem.

‘We’ll need to protect Connor,’ said Rix. ‘He’s also part of the Eastleigh youth programme and has played a lot of football already.’

That is true. For example, Underhill started Fareham’s game with Alresford last Tuesday and the following morning was starting Eastleigh Under-19s’ game against North Leigh.

Fareham are back in action on Tuesday in the Portsmouth Senior Cup at US Portsmouth.

It is their second trip to the Victory Stadium inside a month, having already won there 3-0 in a league fixture.

‘I don’t doubt my players’ ability at all,’ said Rix. ‘But we will need to have the right attitude.’

Skipper Garry Moody returns to the squad for a tie against a USP side aiming to avoid a sixth successive league and cup loss.

Connor Grant and Shawn Benjamin are unavailable for USP, while defender Ash Thompson could still be out after suffering a facial injury falling off a bike.