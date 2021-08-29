Jake Knight slots home the first of his two goals against Stockbridge. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Moneyfields Reserves defeated Stockbridge 3-0 at Dover Road to extend their 100 per cent start to the Senior Division season to six games.

Jake Knight struck twice after Owen Haly had converted a penalty to put the hosts in control after around half an hour.

But Moneys were reduced to 10 men on 38 minutes when the ‘red mist’ descended on Haly and the centre half was shown a straight red for violent conduct.

Jake Knight's goal celebration against Stockbridge. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Moneys remained in control and have now won 28 of their 30 HPL matches since entering the league in 2019, drawing the other two.

‘I expected a bit more of a test but perhaps that’s testament to the quality in our changing room,’ said Mould.

‘We said at half time, don’t do anything silly, keep it tight at the back and let’s see if we can pick them off on the break.

‘We almost did just that. The defensive effort was fantastic, restricting them to just long-range efforts, and another day we could have had two or three more on the break.’

Owen Haly scores Moneyfields' opener against Stockbridge from the penalty spot. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Mould added: ‘To be honest, I don’t think we’ve got out of second gear yet. There’s much, much more to come from this squad.

‘It seems to take us 25 minutes to get going, and I’d like us to be a bit more ruthless. When we play the better teams, we’ll need to be.

‘You can’t argue with six wins out of six, but I’m just looking for perfection in the performance levels for 90 minutes.’

Though the first team were without a Wessex fixture, and Mould’s usual squad was shorn of several regulars, no first teamers were drafted in.

Olly Long in action for Moneyfields against Stockbridge. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The only two ‘fringe’ players used were right wing back Chad Cornwell and striker Josh Bailey, who had both appeared for the firsts in a midweek Hampshire Senior Cup tie.

Knight, normally a midfielder, was playing up front while left wing-back Alex Pullin, a youth teamer, was handed his first taste of men’s football.

Moneys next host Overton at Dover Road on Wednesday - a game moved from the bank holiday Monday - before facing Sway three days later.