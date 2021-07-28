Former Hawks and Bognor striker Jason Prior heads one of his two goals in Dorking's friendly win at Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Mike Cooter (270721)

Baffins capped their pre-season programme with a 7-0 home humbling at the hands of Marc White's National League South title contenders last night.

Rovers boss Wilkinson conceded it was his side's 'worst' friendly performance this pre-season against the strongest opposition they faced.

However, the former Brighton and Hawks midfielder claimed Dorking were the 'best non-league team he's seen in a number of years'.

Baffins Milton Rovers goalkeeper Konrad Syzmaniak comes to collect the ball. Picture: Mike Cooter (270721)

And the Baffins boss is backing White's squad to go on and beat his former club Hawks to the National League South title this term at a ‘canter’.

Wilkinson said: ‘They (Dorking), I’m not talking out of turn here, were absolutely outstanding. They’re probably the best non-league team I’ve seen in a number of years - that’s how impressed I was with them.

‘Without going too mad, we weren’t very good and it’s probably the worst we’ve played all pre-season, but when you analyse the game and look back at it, they didn’t let us play.

‘They pressed so high up the pitch, they were so fit, they were organised, they passed the ball, they went from left to right quick, they were aggressive, created chances and scored their goals.

‘I think they’ll win it at a canter (National League South), they’re that good, it was a massive, massive step up for our lads.’

Former Hawks and Bognor striker Jason Prior's double and efforts from Bobby Joe Taylor and Matt Briggs ensured Wanderers were leading 4-0 at the break.

Baffins defender Charlie Williamson put through his own net after the restart before both Cameron Black and Dan Gallagher struck late to round off the scoring.

Despite the heavy defeat, boss Wilkinson was not too downbeat after what he viewed as a satisfactory pre-season overall.

And he was delighted Dorking suggested they'd be more than willing to head back to the PMC Stadium for a pre-season friendly next season.

Wilkinson added: ‘I wouldn’t change anything, they’ve already said we’re going to be their first pre-season game next season, they were very complimentary of the facilities, how we looked after them and how the game was played.

‘The positives to come out of the game is fitness in the legs, which is what is was for, we’ve got a top club in Dorking down to the PMC Stadium who have loved every minute of it and they’re coming back - it’s what we want - it was the same with Pompey who said they’ll be back.

‘Our last three games, it’s always how I’d planned this pre-season, were the hardest games.

‘We played Worthing, Chichester and then Dorking and they’ve all come in a week.