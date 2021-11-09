James Roberts, left, scored Hawks' winner at Tonbridge Angels. Picture: Dave Haines.

A first half goal from James Roberts saw a depleted squad record a 1-0 win at Tonbridge Angels to move into seventh place.

Remarkably, Hawks - already down to the bare bones - suffered two early injuries during their fourth away league win of the campaign.

Centre half Jamie Collins was replaced by Paul Rooney in the first 10 minutes after picking up a hamstring injury, and Scott Rendell went off with a rib injury shortly after.

‘It was an excellent win, a backs to the wall win,’ said Doswell.

‘In the first half we created three or four good chances and the finish from Robbo was fantastic. Will Mannion didn’t really have a save to make.

‘In the second half we sat deeper but we didn’t concede a chance until the 93rd minute when Will’s made a fantastic save.’

Hawks are now only five points behind leaders Dartford, with a game in hand.

‘We’re back in the play-offs which is where we want to be,’ said Doswell. ‘The plan was always to get to Christmas and be up and around there.’

The Hawks boss was sent to the stands just before half-time after Joe Newton - who came on for Rendell - was hit in the face by a Tonbridge opponent.

Doswell was first booked for stepping onto the pitch, and then shown a second yellow for arguing with the Tonbridge player who had hit Newton.

‘Joe got smashed in the face - it’s a straight red,’ he stated.

‘The standard of officiating … I’ve had a gutful of it. It’s the same week in, week out.

‘I still feel bitter about Tommy Wright’s red card (against Slough last month).’

Doswell added: ‘This was an important win (at Tonbridge). There could have been a downer after the Charlton game and the effort everyone put in. You do worry a bit, but everyone put in a shift.