Three teams can still win Mid-Solent League with just one match of top flight season remaining

Harry Potter scored a fine goal as Mob Albion kept alive their hopes of a trophy quadruple by beating Burrfields in the Mid-Solent League. Picture by Dave Haines

Burrfields, Mob Albion and Harvest Reserves all retain a realistic chance of the silverware.

Burrfields would have claimed the title had they beaten Mob in their final game at the weekend.

They were 45 minutes away from doing so as well, with Jack Palmer’s penalty giving them a half-time lead.

But Mob stormed back to win 4-2 to keep alive their hopes of a quadruple.

The final game takes place on March 12 between Harvest Reserves and Mob. Whoever wins will finish as champions. But if it’s a draw, Burrfields finish top.

At worst, Burrfields will finish runners-up.

Burrfields boss Brian Kirby said the 2021/22 campaign has been a ‘truly rollercoaster season - mainly ups but some downs too.’

Burrfields entered their last league game knowing they had lost 2-1 in the Hampshire Vase to Mob three weeks earlier.

‘Unlike the cup defeat I felt we took the game more to Mob and it was evenly poised before we were awarded a penalty for a handball,’ said Kirby.

Mob stepped up a gear in the second half, though, and levelled when Barry Keogh was first to react after the keeper parried a corner.

Burrfields took the lead for a second time through a Max Bleach effort from a tight angle.

Mob equalised again when recent signing Brad Grant - who played for Hayling United in their Wessex League days - headed in a corner at the back post.

Top scorer Harry Potter fired Mob ahead for the first time, scoring from a tight angle across the keeper.

‘It was an exceptional effort in the context of the game,’ said Kirby, ‘and to a certain extent took the wind from our sails.

‘Although we battled to the end, the game became stretched and unfortunately we conceded a fourth goal late on .

‘In my opinion, that didn’t reflect how tight the game really was.’

Dan Hayes grabbed the final Mob goal, netting from a free-kick.

A few weeks ago the Mid-Solent League had announced that a third set of league fixtures would be played to extend the league season.

However, that plan was vetoed due to the number of clubs who have withdrawn this season - meaning a host of walkovers would have to be awarded. As a result, the league were keen to preserve the integrity of their divisions with all points won on the pitch as opposed to being handed them.

Before their Mid-Solent League title decider, Mob travel to the Isle of Wight this Saturday to take on Pan Community in the semi-final of the Hampshire Vase.

Carisbrooke-based Pan have won 15 of their 17 Isle of Wight League Division 2 games this season and are three points clear at the top with a game in hand.

Both Mob and Pan have won through four rounds to reach the last four, with Pan drubbing Mid-Solent League Division 2 club Carberry 10-1.