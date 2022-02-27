Tom Price becomes Fareham Town’s TENTH goalkeeper of the season in six-goal Wessex League derby return to Moneyfields

Tom Price made his Fareham debut in a 3-3 draw at former club Moneyfields. Picture: Keith Woodland (080521-808)

Price started the season at Moneys but returned to US Portsmouth after losing his place to Callum McGeorge in December.

But after only making three appearances for USP - he lost his place when Dylan Kramer recovered from injury- Price has now swapped clubs again.

He conceded an early goal on his return to Dover Road, while Joe Briggs’ late leveller rescued a point for Moneys in a 3-3 draw.

Price follows Jay Morris, Henry Woodcock, Jon Webb, Luke Douglas, Dane Rigby, Dan Kempson, Adam Lewingray and Dec McCarthy in donning the gloves for the Creeksiders in 2021/22.

The tenth keeper used was outfielder Dan Bennett, who went in goal against Bournemouth Poppies when Kempson picked up an injury during the game.

‘Tom Price wasn’t playing at Moneyfields and he wasn't playing at US,’ said Fareham boss Pete Stiles. ‘Given that I’m looking everywhere for a keeper, it made perfect sense to sign him.’

Price will again be in goal when Cowes visit Cams Alders on Tuesday, but Woodcock will be fit again after a calf injury in a few weeks time to offer competition for places once again.

‘There’s not the players around here that there used to be,’ said Stiles.

‘There’s all the clubs in the PO area clambering for the same players.

‘Henry Woodcock comes from Amesbury - that’s miles away!’

It was no surprise that Moneys and Fareham, meeting for the first time this season, produced a game full of goals.

Fareham are one of non-league football’s great entertainers, with their 30 league games featuring 162 goals.

The Reds have kept only five clean sheets in league action this term, while Moneys have managed just three in the same amount of games.

Moneys’ last shut-out was a 3-0 home win over Alton on November 6 - and since then they have played 22 league and cup games.

Price conceded early when Corey Heath headed home from a corner, but Fareham, playing their first game for three weeks, hit back to lead through an own goal and Curt Robbins.

Cain deflected in a huge Ethan Jones throw in before Robbins netted from 25 yards - ‘an absolute worldie’ according to the Fareham Twitter account or ‘speculative’ according to Moneys assistant manager Fraser Quirke.

It was 2-2 at the interval after Tyler Moret played a ball over the defence for Briggs to run on and score.

Josh Benfield restored Fareham’s lead but Moneys had the last say when sub Steve Hutchings - making his return from a knee injury - set up Briggs to grab his second.

Fareham players were adamant Briggs was offside, but referee James Byng let the goal stand.

Stiles said: ‘It was a bit frustrating - we did more than enough to take all three points.