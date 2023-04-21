Top scorer Brad Willett leads AFC Hilsea’s City of Portsmouth Sunday League title success

The Emsworth Town reserves goalkeeper saves a penalty during his team's 3-0 loss against Al's Bar in City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Four. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Top scorer Brad Willett took his seasonal tally to 20 with four goals as Hilsea romped to a 12-0 success against Bransbury Wanderers Reserves.

In a game they had only to avoid defeat in to take the title, Owen Oliver (2), Max Huntington (2), Ollie Crosswell, Brad Hargraves, Zak Lyford and Ross Phelps were also on target.

Hilsea, who lifted the curtain on their league campaign by beating Bransbury 11-1, finished two points clear of runners-up Bulldog after winning 11 and losing just one of their 16 league fixtures.

Action from Al's Bar's 3-0 win over Emsworth Town reserves (black and white kit) in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Division 3 leaders Coach and Horses Albion remain the only team in the seven division league with a 100 per cent record after their 3-0 win over Fratton Trades.

Saturn Royale moved to the top of Division 6 on goal difference after a 3-2 win over ACFC at Warblington School.

Royale went ahead early on through a George Barber header and 20 minutes later they increased their lead when Rich Aylett fired home following a corner.

It was 3-0 on the half-hour mark when Allan Shaw netted from the edge of the area.

Action from the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Four match between AFC Bedhampton Village reserves (green and black kit) and Friends Fighting Cancer. Picture: Kevin Shipp

In the second half AC hit back with goals from Alastair Cox and Adam Sage.

Saturn are level on points with Chichester, but have a game in hand as well as a superior goal difference.

Having already dished out a 7-2 beating in the league to Chichester, the return fixture takes place next month.

Action from the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Four match between AFC Bedhampton Village reserves and Friends Fighting Cancer (purple kit). Picture: Kevin Shipp

With Cross Keys Athletic crowned Division 4 champions, the race is on for runners up spot.

Cowplain moved to within six points of second-placed Padnell Rovers, with two games in hand, after a 5-1 win against Cross Keys.

Cowplain scored early on from a corner - Lewis Lewington on target - and never looked back, adding further goals from Steve Moss, Jack Hillebrandt, Louis White and Luke O'Hare. Dale Robbie Marsh replied.

Second tier Seagull booked their place in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup with a 3-0 victory over top flight The Meon.

Dan Sibley scored twice with Owen Haly also netting, and they will now meet Coach and Horses Albion in the semi-final.

Fort Cumberland will meet either Saturn Royale or Pelham Arms in the final of the Adelaide Cup after a hard fought 4- 3 win over AFC Farlington.

Farlington were reduced to 10 men, due to a red card, after only 20 minutes. But they still forced extra-time with the scores locked at 3-3 at the end of 90 minutes.

Charlie Bell, Jimmy Collins, Jacob Richardson and Luke Savory were on target for Cumberland with Danny Blackhouse, Jordie Ridley and Pete Snaith replying.

The London Cup final takes place at Westleigh Park this Sunday (2pm) between Division 3 rivals Coach & Horses and Emsworth Town.

Albion have completed the double over the Oystermen this season, with both games entertaining affairs.