Top scorer Charlie Smith hits hat-trick as AFC Trades complete City of Portsmouth Sunday League and PDFA cup double

AFC Trades celebrate after beating Horndean United 5-0 at Westleigh Park to win the PDFA Plate. Picture: Tom Phillips

The City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 5 champions added more silverware to the collection with a 5-0 victory at Westleigh Park on Sunday.

Prolific Charlie Smith's hat-trick saw him finish the campaign with 39 goals in just 20 appearances, while midfielder Jack Van der Lugt and the powerful and pacey Olayemi Olabamiji rounded off a comfortable success.

AFC Trades had won the league title having lost just once in 18 matches across the season and they showed their superiority with an emphatic performance against a Horndean side who had finished 14 points adrift of them in third place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Trades boss Alfie Norman celebrates after PDFA Plate final victory in his last game in charge of the team. Picture: Tom Phillips

It was Van der Lugt who set them on the way, opening the scoring after a fine move after 16 minutes. Marley Horsted slipped in Harry Gregory down the left-hand side, who then picked out Van der Lugt with the midfielder dodging a tackle before slotting past Stuart Rees.

Smith, who played as a centre-back in the first half, got his first just past the half-hour mark, hooking home from a tight angle after Jess Groves had flicked on Van der Lugt's free-kick.

Trades had the double all but wrapped up on the hour with Charlie Smith firing home from Sonny Smith's free-kick from close range.

Barry Jeans should have handed Horndean a lifeline three minutes later, yet he could only fire straight at Jack Hampson after being played through on goal.

Jack Van Der Lugt celebrates his goal for AFC Trades. Picture: Tom Phillips

Trades then quickly countered with Charlie Smith, who saw his first effort blocked, netting at the second attempt to complete his hat-trick.

It was the top scorer’s second treble against Horndean in three months, having bagged four in a 5-1 league win in April.

It was a case of damage limitation now for United, but they could do nothing when Charlie Smith this time turned provider, setting up Olabamiji to make it 5-1 with 22 minutes still remaining.

Talisman Smith, who switched to a striking role early in the second half, so nearly netted a fourth to take his seasonal tally to 40 in the closing stages but was denied by the post.

Jack Van Der Lugt, left, celebrates his goal for AFC Trades. Picture: Tom Phillips

It was a winning farewell for Trades player-manager Alfie Norman, who is leaving the club to take up a role in the management team at Whiteley Wanderers.

Wanderers will be playing in the Hampshire Premier League next season after clinching the Southampton League title last month.

Sonny Smith and Albie Holden will be in charge of AFC Trades in 2021/22.

AFC Trades: Hampson; Horsted, Groves, S.Smith, Hampshire, C.Smith, Reynolds, Van der Lugt, Puckett, Gregory, Olabamiji. Subs: Thomson, Smith, Carrick, Cane, Holden.

AFC Trades. Back (from left): Hayden Dyer, Olayemi Olabamiji, Albie Holden, Jack Hampson, Charlie Smith, Reece Thomson, Jack van der Lugt, Taylor Carrick, Jess Groves, Sonny Smith, Jake Colbourne, Alfie Norman. Front: Taylor Smith, Kian Hampshire, Carl Reynolds, Marley Horsted, Adam Puckett, Harry Gregory, Charlie Cane. Picture: Tom Phillips

Horndean United: Rees; Funnell, Jamieson, Hatherley, Barnes, Little, Snaith, Leitch, Jerome, Saunders, Jeans. Subs: Gregory, Granger, Allan.

Jack van der Lugt in possession for AFC Trades. Picture: Tom Phillips