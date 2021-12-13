Tough fixture list ahead as Moneyfields finally attempt to kickstart their Wessex League campaign

Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Moneys travel to Alresford on Tuesday languishing in 13th place in the Premier Division, but there are mitigating circumstances.

Only one club across the 14 step 5 divisions of the English non-league pyramid - Beckenham Town of the Combined Counties League Premier South - have played fewer league games than Moneyfields’ 15 so far.

In contrast, all clubs in the Hellenic League have played at least 22 league games.

‘We just haven’t been able to get any momentum,’ said Turnbull. ‘We beat Portchester but then drew at Portland. It’s been good result, bad result, game off.

‘We just need to go on a run. I know we’re better than 13th place. I’m not saying we’re top four or top six, but we’re not the 13th best side in the league - we’ve gone toe-to-toe with some of the better teams, as we showed at Shaftesbury.

‘But no-one is going to give us anything, and to get on a run we need to stop gifting teams goals. If we can get better player availability, and stop shipping goals, we can be a match for anyone.’

Moneys head to Alresford on the back of a startling 5-5 Wessex League Cup draw at free-scoring Shaftesbury, prior to a 4-2 penalty shoot-out loss.

Turnbull will welcome back captain Steve Hutchings, Harry Birmingham, Josh Hazell and Matt McGlinchey, but Elliott Turnbull is unavailable.

If Moneys are to embark on a good run, they will need to beat some of the top sides.

After facing Alresford, Turnbull’s troops face Stoneham, Baffins, Blackfield, Horndean and Shaftesbury - all before January 22.